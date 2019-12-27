Mahadayi river dispute: Goa Shiv Sena chief praises Guv Malik

Goa Shiv Sena chief Jitesh Kamat on Friday expressed gratitude to Governor Satya Pal Malik for being sensitive towards Goans on the Mahadayi water diversion issue. This is after Malik told local cable channel 'Prudent Media' that he was with the people of Goa in their fight for Mahadayi, and attacked the Centre on the river dispute.

Goa and Karnataka are locked in a battle on Mahadayi river water sharing and the former has opposed the Centre's letter on December 24 to the neighbouring state informing that environment clearance was not needed for the Kalsa Bhanduri project on the river there. The governor has been here only for two months but is sensitive to the sentiments of Goans unlike others who claim to represent people of the state, Kamat said in a statement.

He also attacked Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on the issue and said the latter was criticising Goan agitators rather than standing with them..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.