Left Menu
Development News Edition

First phase of local body polls ends in Tamil Nadu

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 21:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 21:53 IST
First phase of local body polls ends in Tamil Nadu

First phase of local body polls ends in Tamil Nadu (Eds: adding more details) Chennai, Dec 27 (PTI): The first phase of polls to elect councillors, panchayat union presidents and ward members for the local bodies concluded in Tamil Nadu on Friday with reports of stray incidents taking place in a few polling booths. The dates for the much-awaited polls were announced by the State Election Commission early this month.

The polls are being held excluding the nine districts where the delimitation exercise has to be completed. The newly formed nine districts are Kancheepuram, Chengalput, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi.

The second phase would be held on December 30. According to sources, there are nearly 1.30 crore voters to cast their vote in first phase while another 1.28 crore in the second phase.

The polling which began at 7 am ended at 5 pm. The counting of votes would take place on January 2.

According to the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission, the total number of polling booths set up was 49,688 of which 24,680 were covered in phase-I. The total number of candidates contesting the polls was 2,31,890, the SEC said in a press release.

The number of employees working at polling booths is 4.02 lakh while the number of officials engaged in taking up poll related work is 702. A total of 8,633 polling booths was identified to be sensitive while 2,939 micro observers have been appointed, the SEC said.

Flying squads, numbering 495, were constituted and 60,918 police and ex-servicemen were deployed for providing security. Some incidents were reported in a booth in Tiruvallur district in which some miscreants allegedly took away the voting machines, police said.

"A few people have been detained in this connection. Investigation is going on ",an officer told PTI.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami cast his vote along with his family in a booth in Siluvampalayam in Edapadi Block in his home district of Salem. In Erode, the polls ended peacefully with no major incident reported.

Tight security cover was provided in all the 657 polling stations, sources said. Meanwhile, a public interest litigation was filed in the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the State Election Commission not to declare results of the rural body elections till urban civic polls were conducted.

Satta Panchayat Iyakkam general secretary Senthil Arumugam filed the PIL which is expected to come up for hearing before the vacation bench on Saturday. The petitioner submitted that local body elections were held simultaneously in rural and urban areas in 1996, 2001, 2006 and 2011, but this time it was being conducted for rural local bodies alone from December 27 to December 30 in 27 districts..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Dr. Vardhan, Smriti Irani discuss issues faced by women in scientific field

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

George Michael's sister dies on anniversary of pop icon's death

London, Dec 27 AFP The sister of the late British pop icon George Michael was found dead on Christmas Day, three years to the day after the singer-songwriter passed away, the family and police said Friday. Melanie Panayiotou, 55, was found ...

Over 235,000 people fled Idlib in last weeks: UN

The United Nations on Friday said over 235,000 people fled the Idlib region in the last two weeks after Russia and Syria launched airstrikes in a bid to take over the last major opposition bastion. The UNs humanitarian agency OCHA said that...

Andhra Pradesh: Cabinet panel report on insider trading finds irregularities during TDP regime

Andhra Pradesh Information Minister Perni Venkataramaiah on Friday said the Cabinet Sub-Committee on insider trading in the capital region has found several irregularities and unfair practices during the regime of Telugu Desam Party TDP. Th...

Court gives capital punishment to main accused in rape, murder case in Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore POCSO Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Court on Friday pronounced capital punishment to the main accused in a six-year-old rape and murder case of a minor girl in Pannimadai village.Special Court Judge for POCSO cases ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019