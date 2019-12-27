Kejriwal not taking steps to constitute joint team of BIS, DJB for water testing: Paswan

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan alleged that Delhi Chief Minister has not taken any steps towards constituting a joint team of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to test water samples in Delhi. "Since the last 3 months, I am saying that a joint team of BIS and Delhi Jal Board can test the water in whichever area of Delhi they want to. For constituting the joint team, we have sent the names of 32 BIS officials on Nov 21 but Arvind Kejriwal has not taken any steps regarding the same," tweeted Paswan.

"Till yesterday, Arvind Kejriwal was saying that people of Delhi are getting potable water as per BIS standards but now he is saying that it will take 5 years to give healthy water to the people of Delhi. This is a betrayal to the people of Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken it seriously," he said in a subsequent tweet. A tussle over the quality of water in the capital started on November 16 after Paswan shared the findings of a study conducted by BIS, which suggested that Delhi's tap water was the worst among major cities of the country and is no more fit for drinking without purification.

Just a day after, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal rejected the findings of the report and challenged the Union Minister in a press meeting to share the addresses of the places from which BIS collected the samples. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.