Rajasthan governor moots campaign for awareness on fundamental duties

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday said a campaign should be launched to make people aware of their fundamental duties. Addressing a programme organised by the Bharat Vikas Parishad here, he said everyone talked about fundamental rights, but people had to be informed about the fundamental duties as well.

Everyone would have to move forward with the spirit of communication, cooperation, culture and dedication, Mishra said, adding that their conduct should be on the basis of "Indianness". Reminding the audience that India was known for its unity in diversity, he said all Indians were embedded in a thread of emotional unity and that unity was important for a country's progress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.