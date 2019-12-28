On Cong Foundation Day, Priyanka says country up against an ideology it fought to earn freedom

Virtually equating the BJP government with the British, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said the country at present was up against an ideology that it had fought during the freedom struggle. Addressing party leaders during a programme here to mark the 135th Foundation Day of the Congress, she alleged the government wants to "suppress" voices of dissent through fear.

"Today in the country, there are such powers in the government with whom we had a historical clash. We are at present fighting an ideology against which we fought during the freedom struggle," she said at the UP Congress headquarters. "Today the country is in trouble. If we do not raise our voices, we will be proved to be cowards."

In her first visit to the state capital after violent protests against the amended citizenship law and a proposed countrywide implementation of the National Register of Citizens claimed at least 19 lives in UP, she said voices of dissent were emanating from multiple corners. "But the government wants to suppress them through fear. Whenever such situations arise, the Congress rises to the challenge and accepts them. There is no place for violence and fear in our heart."

She alleged the BJP makes laws which are against the Constitution and then suppresses those who oppose it. "People were killed in the country, including in Uttar Pradesh, and those who could not be killed were put in jails. Their only fault was that they were raising voices against a wrongdoing," she said, referring to protests against the and CAA and NRC.

Targeting the central government, she said that those in fear either resort to violence to silence the enemy or retreat. "The BJP silenced the voice of the people through violence and cowardice, and is now retreating saying that it (BJP) has discussed NPR (National Population Register) and not NRC. The country is recognising your cowardice," the Congress leader said.

She also said that people from every religion and caste sacrificed their lives during the freedom struggle. "The soil of this country has everyone's blood." She also said, "Those who had no contribution in the freedom struggle, they want to spread fear today in the name of nationalism."

Referring to the anti-CAA protests in Bijnor, she said, "In Bijnor, a 21-year-old poor boy was shot dead. The police forced the family to bury the body (of the deceased) almost 40 kilometres away. They also threatened the family." Hitting out at rival political parties in the state, though without naming them, she said, "Other opposition parties in the state are not saying much. They are feeling afraid or there is something else, which I don't know. But, we are not going to feel afraid."

Talking about condition of farmers the state, the Congress general secretary said, "They are worried because of the menace of stray animals. The farmers are not getting proper price of their crops including sugarcane. The farmers are crying in the villages." On the Unnao rape case, she said that the victim's family got continuous threats, and she was set ablaze. The Congress leader also claimed rape incidents are being reported virtually everyday. "Women and girls are feeling afraid to step out of their homes, and there is no one to help them."

"The government has shown the exit doors to 'shiksha mitras' (contractual teachers), and inducted people affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). If we do not raise voice against such government, then you should understand that we are not doing our duty," she said. Sending a message to the party workers, she said, "If the energy of the youth is important, then the experience of the veterans (buzurg) is also important. I have told every newly-appointed chairman and general secretary of the district units that you should go to the veterans. Learn from their experience, and then associate the youth."

"The way Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Patel united the people, and raised voices for them, in the same way, we have to unite the people of UP and be a part of their struggle," she said. Giving a piece of advice to the party workers, she said, "Until you connect with the public, until you visit their houses, know their pains and sorrow and resolve them, you will not be able to move ahead, neither will the party be able to move forward."

"Today, the farmers, laborers, students and various other sections of people are feeling worried. We should stand with them and raise voices for them. During this, we should not deviate from the ideology of non-violence," she said. In a tweet she said that Congress was the voice of the last person standing and it was also the voice of farmers, youth, laborers, women and every oppressed person.

"On the 135th anniversary of the Congress, we take a pledge to completely dedicate ourselves to the party's ideology of non-violence and benevolence," she said. Priyanka Gandhi had visited Bijnor on Sunday to meet families of the 21-year-old who died during the protests.

However, the police had stopped her and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi from entering Meerut to meet the families of those killed in the violence.

