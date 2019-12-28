Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong holds 'satyagraha' in T'gana after denied nod for rally

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 19:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-12-2019 19:55 IST
Cong holds 'satyagraha' in T'gana after denied nod for rally
Congress Image Credit: ANI

Congress staged a 'satyagraha' at its office here on Saturday after the Telangana government and the city police refused permission to the party for the 'Save India, Save Constitution' rally. The party questioned the restriction imposed while there was no curb in allowing the RSS to hold a parade.

As many as 360 Congress supporters were taken into preventive custody by the police as they foiled their attempt to take out the rally, a senior police official told PTI. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Telangana R CKhuntia, Congress Legislature Party leader MalluBhattiVikramarka and several other senior leaders took part in the demonstration.

Accusing the city police commissioner Anjani Kumar of being an RSS agent, Uttam Kumar Reddy told the gathering that the saffron outfit held a marchpast with lathis and horses from LB Nagar to Saroor Nagar on Thursday. "We released a video (on that). But, he (Commissioner of Police) is not giving permission for a peaceful Congress rally up to Ambedkar statue with 'Save India, Save Constitution' placards and national flags," the TPCC chief said.

Further, he alleged that the police stopped Congress activists from participating in the 'Satyagraha' at the party headquarters. He said over 1,000 Congress workers were taken into custody by the police.

Uttam Kumar Reddy announced that the Congress would meet Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajn seeking her intervention and that the party would raise the issue over the police commissioner's attitude. On Friday, the Congress slammed the TRS government for denying permission for holding the rally from Gandhi Bhavan while allowing a parade by the 'communal' RSS three days ago.

The city police had earlier said permission had not been granted for any rally, march or procession on Saturday. After being prevented from taking out the rally, the Congress workers raised slogans "Police, Go Back" and Save India and Save Constitution , even as many of them were seen arguing with the policemen while being whisked away in police vehicles.

Congress workers held placards which read "Save Nation, Save Constitution" and "Reject NRC and NPR". A large number of police personnel were deployed near the Gandhi Bhavan.

Earlier, speaking after hoisting the party flag on the occasion of party's 135th formation day, Uttam Kumar Reddy called upon people to unite against the BJP's 'communal plans of dividing the country on the basis of religion.' According to him, the BJP government at the Centre was pursuing the 'Hindutva agenda' and started politicizing issues like Citizenship Amendment Act, NRC, NPR, and claimed that the implementation of CAA would turn the Muslims in India into second grade citizens.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Lakshya' actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging in Bandra home

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

DR Congo joins hand with Rwanda to roll out Ebola vaccination

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police constable shots self dead

A 33-year-old Delhi Police constable allegedly shot himself dead with his service pistol here on Saturday, officials said. Parun Tyagi allegedly committed suicide at Subroto Park police post near Dhaula Kuan suspectedly over a family disput...

Death toll rises to 29 in Chile protests

At least one protester has died in the latest demonstrations in Chile, the National Institute of Human Rights NHRI confirmed Saturday, taking the overall death toll to 29 during months of unrest. Fridays rally took place in Santiagos Plaza ...

CAA-NRC: At Varanasi, Yogi asks officials to take strict action against rumourmongers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to take strict action against those trying to spread rumours about the Citizenship Amendment Act and a proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens. Holding a review ...

Editors Guild slams BJP's IT cell head for 'offensive' online poll on journalist

The Editors Guild of India slammed BJPs IT cell head Amit Malviya on Saturday for running an offensive online poll on journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, calling for its withdrawal and urging the ruling party to strongly caution its functionary ov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019