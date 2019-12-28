Cong holds 'satyagraha' in T'gana after denied nod for rally

Congress staged a 'satyagraha' at its office here on Saturday after the Telangana government and the city police refused permission to the party for the 'Save India, Save Constitution' rally. The party questioned the restriction imposed while there was no curb in allowing the RSS to hold a parade.

As many as 360 Congress supporters were taken into preventive custody by the police as they foiled their attempt to take out the rally, a senior police official told PTI. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Telangana R CKhuntia, Congress Legislature Party leader MalluBhattiVikramarka and several other senior leaders took part in the demonstration.

Accusing the city police commissioner Anjani Kumar of being an RSS agent, Uttam Kumar Reddy told the gathering that the saffron outfit held a marchpast with lathis and horses from LB Nagar to Saroor Nagar on Thursday. "We released a video (on that). But, he (Commissioner of Police) is not giving permission for a peaceful Congress rally up to Ambedkar statue with 'Save India, Save Constitution' placards and national flags," the TPCC chief said.

Further, he alleged that the police stopped Congress activists from participating in the 'Satyagraha' at the party headquarters. He said over 1,000 Congress workers were taken into custody by the police.

Uttam Kumar Reddy announced that the Congress would meet Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajn seeking her intervention and that the party would raise the issue over the police commissioner's attitude. On Friday, the Congress slammed the TRS government for denying permission for holding the rally from Gandhi Bhavan while allowing a parade by the 'communal' RSS three days ago.

The city police had earlier said permission had not been granted for any rally, march or procession on Saturday. After being prevented from taking out the rally, the Congress workers raised slogans "Police, Go Back" and Save India and Save Constitution , even as many of them were seen arguing with the policemen while being whisked away in police vehicles.

Congress workers held placards which read "Save Nation, Save Constitution" and "Reject NRC and NPR". A large number of police personnel were deployed near the Gandhi Bhavan.

Earlier, speaking after hoisting the party flag on the occasion of party's 135th formation day, Uttam Kumar Reddy called upon people to unite against the BJP's 'communal plans of dividing the country on the basis of religion.' According to him, the BJP government at the Centre was pursuing the 'Hindutva agenda' and started politicizing issues like Citizenship Amendment Act, NRC, NPR, and claimed that the implementation of CAA would turn the Muslims in India into second grade citizens.

