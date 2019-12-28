Left Menu
Development News Edition

If Rahul Gandhi has love for infiltrators, he can take them to Italy: Giriraj Singh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ranchi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 21:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-12-2019 21:11 IST
If Rahul Gandhi has love for infiltrators, he can take them to Italy: Giriraj Singh
Image Credit: Twitter(@girirajsinghbjp)

Union minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday accused the Congress of wanting to "divide the country" by spreading lies and confusion over the Citizenship Amendment Act, and said if Rahul Gandhi has "love for infiltrators", he can take them to Italy. Asking the Congress to refrain from a "policy of double-standards", Singh claimed that the UPA government had earlier talked about the citizenship law, but did not go ahead with it due to "appeasement politics".

"The Congress wants to divide the country by speaking lies.... If Rahul Gandhi has love for infiltrators (immigrants), let him take them to Italy," the Union Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries Minister said. Singh's comments come on a day when Gandhi slammed the BJP and RSS during a visit to Assam -- which had seen violent protests against the CAA -- expressing apprehension that the state is returning to the path of violence, owing to the "anti-people" policies of the saffron party.

Addressing a public rally at Guwahati, the former Congress president appealed to people to be united and tell the BJP that the culture and identity of Assam "cannot be attacked". Continuing his attack on the Congress, Singh told reporters in Ranchi that only the grand old party and 'tukde- tukde' gangs have problems with the CAA.

"The BJP is cleansing sins of the Congress, which is spreading confusion and creating an atmosphere of fear," he alleged. The minister said even Mahatma Gandhi said Hindus and other minority groups in Pakistan had been citizens of India, and if they returned to the country, they should be treated with the same dignity.

"The Congress accepted Partition on grounds of religion. Thereafter, people following Hindu, Sikh, Christian, Buddhism, Jainism and Parsi religions faced persecution; the honor of sisters and daughters were robbed and people were intimidated into conversions," Singh claimed. Referring to an alleged hate speech by AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi in 2013, he said people will never forgive those who had talked about "'Hindu mukt Hindustan', insulted the national flag and conspired to create disturbance in the country."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Lakshya' actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging in Bandra home

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

DR Congo joins hand with Rwanda to roll out Ebola vaccination

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

People have right to protest, express dissent but in a peaceful manner: Naidu

In the backdrop of ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday said an enlightened debate on issues faced by the nation is the need of the hour and people have the right to express...

Mumbai: Fugitive gangster's daughter held with fake passport

The daughter of fugitive gangster Ejaz Lakdawala was held at Mumbai international airport for allegedly trying to fly out with her daughter on a fake passport, police said on Saturday. Soniya Lakdawala alia Soniya Shaikh was about to board...

J-K: 3 held for extorting money from truck drivers on highway in Parimpora

Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested three people who used to pretend themselves as terrorists and extort money from truck drivers by threatening them here. The accused have been identified as Aquib Mushtaq, Rameez and Shabbir Ahmed. All of th...

Randolph announces retirement after 17 seasons

Two-time All-Star forward Zach Randolph announced his retirement Saturday after 17 seasons with five teams. I gave this game my all, and it gave everything back and more, he posted on Twitter.The 38-year-old Z-Bo was named the NBAs Most Imp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019