BJP releases 'chargesheet' on 5 yrs of AAP govt, accuses party of 'fanning fire' during protests

Launching a frontal attack on the Aam Aadmi Party, the BJP on Saturday released a "chargesheet" against the Arvind Kejriwal government, alleging that it "misguided and befooled" the people in the last five years and "failed" to fulfill the promises made before the 2015 assembly election. Union minister Harsh Vardhan and Lok Sabha MP Meenakshi Lekhi and other senior BJP leaders accused the AAP of "fanning the fire" during the recent violent protests in Delhi against the amended citizenship law.

The 'chargesheet' -- Aarop Patra: Jhooth aur Vishwashaghat ki AAP Sarkar -- was released in the presence of a battery of senior BJP leaders at an event held at the Central Park in Connaught Place in central Delhi. Soon after the event, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, and took a dig at the BJP by quoting poet Kabir's line 'nindak niyare rakhiye' (keep your critics close by), and said, his party will go through the "Aarop Patra" released by the BJP and implement the "good suggestions given in it in the next five years".

In the document released by the saffron party, one of the accusations is about the recent incidents of violence in Delhi during the anti-CAA protests, especially in Jamia Nagar and Seelampur. Three short videos, made by the Delhi BJP targeting the AAP and its government, were also released at the event, and city unit chief and Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari said, "This 'chargesheet' will now be soon circulated in each of the seven Lok Sabha constituencies and the 70 Assembly segments."

One video dealt with the recent incidents of arson and violence during the protests and sought to put the blame on the AAP and its senior leaders of "fanning the fire". The 'chargesheet' document also contains a segment that reads -- 'Delhi ko jalane ki sajish' (conspiracy to burn Delhi).

The other two videos attempt to dent the AAP voter base among the poor, especially the auto-rickshaw drivers and workers who do odd jobs, as the protagonist in the videos belong to the two sections of society respectively. The 'I Love Kejriwal' campaign has been running in Delhi aimed at wooing auto-rickshaw drivers, a sizeable chunk of voters in the city.

Vardhan, in his address, asked if Kejriwal and his government did anything to make Delhi "world-class or beautiful". "Just cheap publicity and advertisements, and stamping his party's name on every big project of the Modi government, this is what the AAP government has been doing," he alleged.

Hitting out at the AAP supremo, the Union minister said, "Kejriwal's arrogance has become bigger than the mandate the AAP got in the polls." "In this election, people will show the mirror to him and his party. Tell me, if people of Delhi want a government that works for five years or five months. Do they want someone who makes false promises or a visionary leader who will make Delhi world-class capital," he said.

Vardhan claimed that Delhi under the AAP government has turned into a "useless, sad, crowded city with dust and pollution". On the recent violence during anti-CAA protests here, he alleged, "Because of poor politics, 'Keriwal and company' did not even spare Delhi and made it burn in incidents of violence... In a planned way, attempts were made to trigger riots in parts of Delhi".

Lekhi, in her address, also attacked the AAP and claimed the rival party was "supporting those who tried to incite riots" in Jamia Nagar and elsewhere in the city. "From taxpayers' money, the Kejriwal government has announced to pay compensation to those who incited violence," she claimed.

In the 'chargesheet', the BJP has attacked the AAP over multiple issues, including water, Janlokpal, farmers' plight, transport and CCTV cameras, saying it made "70 promises before polls but hasn't fulfilled any of them properly". Senior BJP leaders Vijay Goel and Vijender Gupta, Lok Sabha MPs Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma and Ramesh Bidhuri, among others, were present at the event.

Goel said the next election could be fought on planks of clean water and anti-pollution measures. Verma described the AAP as a party with "lot of god actors and dramatists, but delivering a bad film in the last five years".

He claimed that the DTC was being made to into losses by the AAP government , but the party is doing a lot of advertisements on its so-called achievements, as election draws near. "Kejriwal should be given a national award for 'natakbazi' (too much drama) and 'dhokebazi' (betrayal)," Verma said, sarcastically.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

