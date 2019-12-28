Oppn vitiated atmosphere by misleading people on CAA: Keshav Maurya

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya on Saturday accused opposition parties of vitiating atmosphere in the state by misleading people on the Citizenship Amendment Act. He said the Opposition, particularly the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, publicized the CAA as a law which infringes citizenship of minorities.

The BJP will launch a programme in the state from January 1 to make public aware about the CAA, Maurya told reporters in the evening. "The entire country is praising this Act but the Congress, the SP and the TMC are creating wrong impression among people regarding the CAA. This has resulted in countrywide riots and arson.The government property was reduced to ashes," he said.

The BJP leader said the government is probing the role of all politicians and "anti-social" elements who spread rumours and actively participated in creating violence during the protests against the amended citizenship law. The government will punish them as per the law, Maurya added. PTI COR CK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.