Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP Minister calls manhandling of Priyanaka Gandhi Vadra a 'drama'

Cabinet Minister in the Uttar Pradesh government Sidharth Nath Singh on Saturday termed the alleged manhandling of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as a 'drama'.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Noida (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 23:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-12-2019 23:44 IST
UP Minister calls manhandling of Priyanaka Gandhi Vadra a 'drama'
UP Minister Sidharth Nath Singh speaking to ANI in Noida on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Cabinet Minister in the Uttar Pradesh government Sidharth Nath Singh on Saturday termed the alleged manhandling of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as a 'drama'. Speaking to ANI about the incident, Singh said, "Priyanka Vadra should understand that there was section 144 imposed there. Also, she is a high-security person and she should have information where she can go. The Uttar Pradesh police cooperated with her. And when you saw that and your entire program was a flop show then you decide to make stories and you came up with this drama."

"Both Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi tell lies. Under them, Congress has become a party that tells lies," he said. When asked about Priyanka Gandhi sharing the video of Meerut Superintendent of Police, Akhilesh Narayan Singh, who was caught on camera asking anti-CAA protestors in the city to "go to Pakistan", Singh said, "Priyanka Gandhi should know what really happened. Pakistan Zindabad slogans were raised there and stone-pelting also took place. The police officer just told them to raise slogans only in Pakistan. So he said nothing wrong."

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday alleged that she was strangulated by a UP policewoman while on her way to meet the family of former IPS officer SR Darapuri and was also pushed due to which she fell down. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath takes out protest march against CAA, NRC in Chennai

Jamie Dornan’s Fifty Shades onscreen partner Dakota Johnson spends Christmas with Chris Martin

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Another plea filed in HC for transparency during civic polls

Another plea filed in HC for transparency during civic polls A candidate contesting the civic polls has moved the Madras High Court to direct the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission to monitor counting of votes through CCTV cameras, and li...

Bolivia is not a Mexican colony, acting foreign minister Longaric tells El Pais

Mexico should stay out of Bolivian domestic affairs after the collapse last month of former leader Evo Moraless Socialist government, Bolivias acting foreign minister Karen Longaric was quoted saying in an interview published on Saturday.A ...

Mathura DM offers clothes, food to adopted TB patient; says inspired by UP Guv

Mathura District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra on Saturday offered new clothes and food to a six-year-old tuberculosis patient whom he had adopted some months ago, following a call given by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel. Patel had...

Sabres' Skinner out three to four weeks

Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner will be sidelined for three to four weeks with an upper-body injury, the team announced Saturday. Skinner appeared to injure his right shoulder when he was involved in a collision with Bostons David Pastr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019