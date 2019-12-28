UP Minister calls manhandling of Priyanaka Gandhi Vadra a 'drama'

Cabinet Minister in the Uttar Pradesh government Sidharth Nath Singh on Saturday termed the alleged manhandling of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as a 'drama'. Speaking to ANI about the incident, Singh said, "Priyanka Vadra should understand that there was section 144 imposed there. Also, she is a high-security person and she should have information where she can go. The Uttar Pradesh police cooperated with her. And when you saw that and your entire program was a flop show then you decide to make stories and you came up with this drama."

"Both Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi tell lies. Under them, Congress has become a party that tells lies," he said. When asked about Priyanka Gandhi sharing the video of Meerut Superintendent of Police, Akhilesh Narayan Singh, who was caught on camera asking anti-CAA protestors in the city to "go to Pakistan", Singh said, "Priyanka Gandhi should know what really happened. Pakistan Zindabad slogans were raised there and stone-pelting also took place. The police officer just told them to raise slogans only in Pakistan. So he said nothing wrong."

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday alleged that she was strangulated by a UP policewoman while on her way to meet the family of former IPS officer SR Darapuri and was also pushed due to which she fell down. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.