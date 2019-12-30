Kerala: CPIM workers hold protest against JMI student Aysha Renna in Malappuram

Demanding Jamia Millia Islamia student Aysha Renna's apology for taking Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's name during her speech, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) workers on Sunday held a protest against Renna here. This comes after Renna took Vijayan's name and demanded the release of those arrested by Kerala police during the Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in the state.

The CPI(M) workers were seen protesting outside the venue where Renna delivered her speech at an event in Kondotty on Saturday. During her speech, she demanded the Kerala government to release the students who were arrested during CAA protests.

Speaking to ANI, Renna said: "I am sticking to my demand. The students protesting in Kerala extending their solidarity to the students of JMI. Their arrests, particularly by a government headed by CPI(M), cannot be justified in any way. As a student who led the protest in Jamia, it's my responsibility to demand the release of those students arrested in Kerala." The Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

