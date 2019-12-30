Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala: CPIM workers hold protest against JMI student Aysha Renna in Malappuram

Demanding Jamia Millia Islamia student Aysha Renna's apology for taking Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's name during her speech, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) workers on Sunday held a protest against Renna here.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Malappuram (Kerala)
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 00:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 00:25 IST
Kerala: CPIM workers hold protest against JMI student Aysha Renna in Malappuram
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Demanding Jamia Millia Islamia student Aysha Renna's apology for taking Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's name during her speech, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) workers on Sunday held a protest against Renna here. This comes after Renna took Vijayan's name and demanded the release of those arrested by Kerala police during the Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in the state.

The CPI(M) workers were seen protesting outside the venue where Renna delivered her speech at an event in Kondotty on Saturday. During her speech, she demanded the Kerala government to release the students who were arrested during CAA protests.

Speaking to ANI, Renna said: "I am sticking to my demand. The students protesting in Kerala extending their solidarity to the students of JMI. Their arrests, particularly by a government headed by CPI(M), cannot be justified in any way. As a student who led the protest in Jamia, it's my responsibility to demand the release of those students arrested in Kerala." The Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Venezuela asks Brazil to turn over 'deserters' suspected of raid

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

Newly face-lifted Big Ben will ring in London New Year

Cricket-Australia set New Zealand 488 runs to win Boxing Day test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Putin thanks Trump for tip Russia says foiled attacks

Russia said on Sunday it had thwarted terrorist attacks reportedly planned in St. Petersburg thanks to a tip from Washington, bringing personal thanks again from President Vladimir Putin to his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump.Russian news age...

Republican senator: no rules, many options for Trump impeachment trial

Republican Senator John Kennedy, a frequent defender of President Donald Trump, said on Sunday there were no real rules for how the U.S. Senate should run its impeachment trial and that the chamber could choose to hear witnesses and evidenc...

UPDATE 1-Airport strike prompts cancellation of flights to and from Portugal's capital

A three-day strike by workers at Lisbon airport led to the cancellation of several flights this weekend, with more likely before the auction ends on Sunday, the workers union and Portuguese airport authority said. EasyJet, Brussels Airlines...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 pm GMT/2:30 pm ET

American Mikaela Shiffrin equalled compatriot Lindsey Vonns record for most womens World Cup victories in one discipline after winning the giant slalom event for the 43rd time in Lienz, Austria on SundayICEHOCKEY-NHL-NOTEBOOK NHL notebook S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019