U.S. President Donald Trump was briefed by his top national security advisers on Sunday on U.S. airstrikes against what U.S. officials said was an Iran-sponsored group in Iraq and Syria, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said. "We will not stand for the Islamic Republic of Iran to take actions that put American men and women in jeopardy," Pompeo told reporters after the briefing, which took place at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Esper said the strikes were successful and that officials discussed other options with Trump. (Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Tom Hogue)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

