Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 10:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 10:51 IST
UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march
Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong will end 2019 with multiple protests planned for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day aimed at disrupting festivities and shopping in the Asian financial hub, which has seen a rise in clashes between police and protesters since Christmas. Events dubbed "Suck the Eve" and "Shop with you" are scheduled for New Year's Eve on Tuesday around the city, including in the party district of Lan Kwai Fong, Hong Kong's picturesque Victoria Harbour, and popular shopping malls, according to notices circulated on social media.

A New Year's Day march on Jan. 1, has been given police permission and will start from a large park in bustling Causeway Bay and end in the central business district, say its organisers, the Civil Human Rights Front. The Front previously organised the peaceful million-plus marches in June and held the latest mass march earlier in December, when they said around 800,000 people attended.

"On New Year's Day, we need to show our solidarity... to resist the government. We hope Hong Kong people will come onto the streets for Hong Kong's future," said Jimmy Sham, a leader of the group. The latest planned protests come after a pick up in clashes since Christmas Eve when riot police fired rounds of tear gas at thousands of protesters, many wearing masks and reindeer antlers, after scuffles in shopping malls and in a prime tourist district.

While the protests - now in their seventh month - have lessened in intensity and size in recent weeks, their frequency has held up, with marches or rallies occurring almost daily in the former British colony. A rally is planned in the Central business district on Monday night, where protesters will gather to remember those who have died or have been injured during the protests.

More than 2,000 protesters have been injured since June according to the Hospital Authority. While there is no official count of deaths during the protests, student Chow Tsz-lok died after a high fall during a pro-democracy rally in November. Multiple suicides have been linked to the movement. Police arrested about a dozen protesters over the weekend and used pepper spray to break up a gathering aimed at disrupting retail business near the border with mainland China. More than 6,000 protesters have been arrested since the protests began.

On Sunday more than 1,000 people rallied in the rain in Hong Kong's financial district, chanting slogans for democracy as they huddled under a sea of umbrellas. Protests have evolved into a broader pro-democracy movement since they erupted in June in response to a now-withdrawn bill that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China, where courts are controlled by the Communist Party.

The bill was seen as the latest example of meddling by Beijing in the freedoms that were promised to the special administrative region when Britain returned it China in 1997. China denies the claims and says it is committed to the "one country, two systems" formula put in place at that time, and blames foreign countries including Britain and the United States for inciting unrest.

The protests have battered Hong Kong's economy, already reeling from the fallout of the U.S.-Sino trade war and slowing economic growth in the mainland. Paul Chan, the city's financial secretary, said on Sunday that a fall in GDP in the fourth quarter was "unavoidable".

To alleviate the "pain" of the economic downturn, he said the government's budget in February would focus on boosting the economy, protecting unemployment and easing the "plight" of the people and enterprises.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

Care Hospitals to add 800 beds across India by 2021

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

China jails Protestant pastor for 9 years for 'inciting' subversion

China on Monday jailed the leader of an unofficial Protestant church for nine years for incitement to subvert state power. Pastor Wang Yi, whose Early Rain Covenant Church was the target of a government crackdown last year, was also found g...

Lyon shoots down Warne call to take a rest for Sydney

Melbourne, Dec 30 AFP Australias Nathan Lyon on Monday shot down a suggestion from Shane Warne that he take a rest for the Sydney Test against New Zealand this week so leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson can make his debut. Tim Paines team have al...

Men's Boxing Trials: Vikas Krishan makes Indian squad for Olympic Qualifiers

Accomplished comeback-man Vikas Krishan 69kg claimed a slot in the Indian mens boxing squad for next years Olympic qualifiers after winning his final trial bout along with two others here on Monday. The former world championships and Asian ...

BEML stock up by 2 pc after MoU with IRCON International

Shares of state-owned BEML Ltd gained by two per cent on Monday after the company announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with IRCON International Ltd to explore opportunities in the overseas market. The pact is aimed at prom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019