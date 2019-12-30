No one should be overconfident around polls: Kejriwal
Ahead of the Delhi Assembly election, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said one should not be overconfident as there is always an element of uncertainty during poll time.
Responding to a question on the upcoming elections, he said, "Everyone knows that there should not be overconfidence during election time. Within 24 hours, situations can change. Incidents can happen and there is always an element of uncertainty."
Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party has tied up with political strategist Prashant Kishor's firm I-PAC to boost its election campaign.
