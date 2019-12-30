Left Menu
Development News Edition

No place for violence, 'revenge' and NRC in country: Priyanka Gandhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 20:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 20:28 IST
No place for violence, 'revenge' and NRC in country: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday attacked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his government’s handling of the protests over the citizenship law and asserted that “people will not allow" NRC in the country. Wrapping up her four-day visit to Lucknow, Priyanka Gandhi also demanded a judicial probe into the alleged police excesses in handling the recent anti-CAA stir in the state, claiming that a total of 23 people died during the agitation, against the state's claim of 19 casualties.

In a press conference, the Congress general secretary also questioned the CM’s practice of wearing saffron robes, saying they denote Hinduism, which has no place for violence or “revenge”. The reference was to Adityanath’s warning that the property of those who damaged public assets in the protests over the Citizen Amendment Act will be auctioned to compensate for the losses.

Priyanka Gandhi also asserted that the people "will not allow" to have a National Register of Citizens in the country. "The NRC is not a valid certificate of citizenship. The NRC has no relationship with valid citizenship certificate. Chief ministers of the Congress-ruled states have said it will not be implemented in their states," she said.

"You have seen that other parties have also made similar announcements. So, this cannot be implemented as people will not allow its implementation," she said. Referring to the government's punitive actions against the vandals during the anti-CAA protests, she said those who indulged in violence should be identified first.

"Without a probe, how can you take action?" she asked. Attacking Chief Minister Adityanath, she said, "This is the country of Lord Krishna - who was the symbol of compassion. Lord Ram was the symbol of compassion. Everybody dances in the marriage procession (baraat) of Lord Shiva. There is no place for 'hinsaa' (violence), 'badlaa' (revenge) and 'ranj' (anger) in the country's soul.

"When Shrikrishna gave sermons to Arjuna during the Mahabharat war, he did not talk about revenge or anger to the great warrior on the battlefield. He only brought out the feelings of compassion and truth," she said. "He wears the dress (vastra) of an Yogi. He wears saffron clothes. This bhagwa (saffron) is not yours, it belongs to 'dhaarmik' (religious), 'aadhyaatmik' (spiritual) tradition of Hindustan. It is a symbol of the Hindu religion. Uss dharma ko dhaaran kariye (adopt that religion). In that religion, there is no place for anger, violence and revenge. This is all I have to say."

Reacting to Priyanka Gandhi's remarks, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma accused her of siding with violent protesters and denigrating Hinduism. "Priyanka stands with those who indulged in violence," Sharma said.

"Hindu religion never teaches to harm anyone. Hindu religion does not speak about insulting any other religion. Hindu religion is very vast and you are saying that a person (Adityanath) is doing such a thing," he said. To a question, Sharma clarified that Adityanath had used the word 'badla' to convey that vandals will have to pay for the damage done by them to public property during violence by them.

Asked about her security, Priyanka Gandhi, in her press conference, said her own security was "a trivial matter". "The question of my security is not a big one. It is a small question on which there is no need to hold any discussion. I will not raise the issue of security because it is a trivial matter. It has nothing to do with the public," she said, in an apparent reference to her alleged manhandling by police.

"The issue is the safety of common man in UP," she asserted. Releasing copies of a 14-page memorandum, bearing her signature and submitted to Governor Anandiben Patel, Priyanka Gandhi said the document enlists ample proofs on how the police and administration indulged in wrong doing and vandalism.

Against UP government's figure of 19 deaths in clashes, the memorandum claimed a total of 23 death occurred in the state in the police excesses during the anti-CAA protests by people. There is also a video of police vandalism, police beating up a minor in Kanpur, she said, referring to the contents of memorandum.

"There were numerous examples through which it could be seen that the police and administration acted on the chief minister's statement that he will take revenge. "I think it has happened for the first time in the history that a CM has given such a statement that revenge will be taken from the public," she said.

The properties which have been confiscated and notices served, also include that of ex-IPS officer S R Darapuri, she said. The retired officers would have used his lifetime earnings for his house, and he has got a notice, because he had uploaded a Facebook post, she said.

Quoting from the memorandum, the Congress leader said the conduct of the UP police has been "patently unlawful, destructive of the rule of law and repressive of honest citizens". "This is unbefitting of a force that is duty-bound to safeguard and protect citizens' rights," the memorandum said.

It also said in the last two weeks, people in Uttar Pradesh have been "shot at, beaten, arrested, detained, received notices for the confiscation of their properties and been wrongfully charged with extremely serious offences simply for exercising their democratic right to protest". In some cases, mere bystanders have been targeted by police, it said.

PTI NAV SMI RAX

RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Videos

Latest News

Bilawal seeks MQM's support to topple Imran Khan government

Pakistan Peoples Party chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday offered Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan MQMP an equal number of ministries in the Sindh provincial Cabinet if the party breaks off its alliance to topple the government o...

Fake registrations being done on DDA website for regularisation of unauthorized colonies: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday alleged that registrations being done on a DDA website for regularisation of unauthorized colonies were fake and claimed not a single person had submitted documents for registry. Fake reg...

Maharashtra: Ministers to get portfolios assigned to their parties, says Ajit Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party NCP leader and minister Ajit Pawar on Monday said that no major reshuffle will happen now as the ministers who have taken the oath today will get the portfolios, which have already been assigned to their respectiv...

FOREX-Dollar falls in thin trade amid lower safe-haven demand

Thin end-of-year volumes exacerbated broad weakness in the U.S. dollar on Monday, which dipped for three straight sessions and on Friday suffered its biggest one-day fall since March. The dollar index, which measures the currency against a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019