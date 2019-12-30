New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm. DEL78 JK-LD RELEASE Five Kashmiri political leaders released after four months of detention Srinagar: Five political leaders, who had been under preventive detention for the past 148 days, were released from the MLA hostel on Monday by the Union Territory administration of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

DEL100 UP-LDALL PRIYANKA No place for violence, 'revenge' and NRC in country: Priyanka Gandhi Lucknow: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday attacked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his government’s handling of the protests over the citizenship law and asserted that “people will not allow" NRC in the country. DEL51 NAQVI-UP-COP UP cop's 'go to Pak' remark: Naqvi says peace should be priority, not provocation New Delhi: At any level peace should be the priority and not provocation, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Monday, amid a row over a Uttar Pradesh police official's purported "go to Pakistan" remark for people who were protesting against the amended Citizenship Act.

DEL42 UP-CITIZENSHIP-CONG-LD GUV CAA protests: Cong seeks judicial probe into 'unlawful conduct' of UP police Lucknow: The Congress on Monday demanded a judicial inquiry into the "unlawful conduct" of UP police during violent protests against the amended citizenship law, saying it was not appropriate for a force duty bound to protect the rights of citizens. DES55 UP-MINISTER-PROTEST Anti-CAA stir: SP panel indicts Union minister for 'atrocities on protesters' Muzaffarnagar: A Samajwadi Party panel has indicted Union minister Sanjeev Balyan for alleged atrocities on people who were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Muzaffarnagar on December 20.

DES56 RJ-LD POONIA-GEHLOT Gehlot suffering from mental depression, short-term memory loss: Rajasthan BJP chief Jaipur: Launching a personal attack on Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, state BJP president Satish Poonia on Monday said he is suffering from "short-term memory loss" and "mental depression". DES44 HR-MP-RAHUL Rahul Gandhi 'biggest fool, doesn't understand Citizenship Act: BJP MP Kaithal (Har): In a provocative remark, Kurukshetra BJP MP and former minister Nayab Singh Saini dubbed Rahul Gandhi as the "biggest fool among fools", saying the former Congress president didn't understand the Citizenship Amendment Act.

DES17 PB-CITIZENSHIP-AMARINDER CAA divisive, dangerous for country: Amarinder Singh Ludhiana: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh here on Monday termed the Citizenship Amendment Act "divisive and dangerous" for the country, reiterating his stand that his government will not allow its implementation in the state. DES39 HP-CONG-CAA Cong will amend CAA on coming to power: Pawan Khera Shimla: Congress national spokesperson Pawan Khera on Monday said on coming to power his party would change the recent amendments in the citizenship law and include Muslim refugees too from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan among the beneficiaries of law.

DEL37 HP-YEAR Himachal Pradesh: BJP's Lok Sabha sweep, bus tragedy, investors' meet make headlines Shimla: A resounding victory for the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, the death of 44 people in a bus tragedy and efforts to attract investment made headlines in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh in 2019..

