Austrian Greens to get four ministries as talks near end

Austria's Greens look set to take on four ministries, including the environment portfolio, a representative said Monday as talks to form a government with conservatives neared an end. An alliance under Chancellor Sebastian Kurz of the People's Party (OeVP) would mark the first time ecologists enter government on a national level.

The conservatives' previous coalition with the far-right broke apart owing to a corruption scandal earlier this year, triggering fresh elections in September where both the OeVP and the Greens made gains. Kurz, 33, and Greens chief Werner Kogler, 58, said Sunday that they aimed to conclude talks by the middle of the week, and the Greens have scheduled a party congress for Saturday to approve any result.

No details have been revealed as to a program the two disparate parties might present, but first details regarding ministerial posts emerged Monday. Green politician Leonore Gewessler is to head a new environment ministry, which would also comprise traffic, infrastructure, energy and technology, a party representative who declined to be named owing to the ongoing investigations, told AFP.

The Greens -- which celebrated their best results ever in the September polls with 13.9 percent -- would also get three other ministries, the representative said while declining to comment further. Media reports have said they could be the justice, social and women's ministries, while the OeVP would take the rest, including the coveted interior and finance ministries.

Kurz, whose party is known for a tough approach to immigration, gained 37.5 percent of the vote in September. He said on Twitter that "a young and very experienced integration expert" named Susanne Raab would take on a newly created integration ministry.

Raab was one of those working on the ban on face-covering burqa or niqab veils that were introduced in 2017. Negotiations are expected to conclude on Wednesday with details of the government program being presented on Thursday.

Analyst Thomas Hofer said Kurz was walking "a thin red line" by going into government with a left-leaning party without alienating his conservative voters. "All the marketing doesn't do away with the fact that they are far apart when it comes to central issues," he told AFP.

Kurz's previous coalition with the Freedom Party (FPOe) came crashing down in May after a graft scandal engulfed the far-right party. In September, the FPOe suffered heavy losses, while the environment became a top voter concern that benefitted the Greens.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.