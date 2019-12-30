Installation of 2.1 lakh street lights in Delhi begins

In a bid to eliminate dark spots and curb crime against women, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced the beginning of the installation of 2.1 lakh street lights across the city-state. "I am very happy to announce the installation of 2.1 lakh street lights starts from today. Over 50,000 street light will be installed across the city in January itself. These are being installed to eliminate the dark spots in the city," Kejriwal told reporters at the inauguration ceremony.

He said the CCTV cameras are already being installed across the city. "This will curb crime against women and enhance women safety in the national capital. We will install more street lights if required," said Kejriwal.

Chief Minister Kejriwal has said that the estimated budget for installing these lights is around Rs 100 crore and Rs 10 crore for their annual maintenance. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.