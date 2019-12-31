REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/1 a.m. ET

Hong Kong police will deploy more than 6,000 officers on New Year’s Eve, local media reported on Tuesday, as protesters plan rallies around the city to urge people not to give up the fight for democracy in 2020.

USA-CYBER-MISSILES/ CIA devised way to restrict missiles given to allies, researcher says

LEIPZIG, Germany (Reuters) - The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency has devised technology to restrict the use of anti-aircraft missiles after they leave American hands, a researcher said, a move that experts say could persuade the United States that it would be safe to disseminate powerful weapons more frequently. U.S.

NEW-YORK-STABBING/ Prosecutors charge Hanukkah stabbing suspect with hate crime, citing journals

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors on Monday filed hate crime charges against a man accused of going on a stabbing rampage during a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi’s home north of New York City, saying the suspect kept journals containing references to Adolf Hitler and “Nazi Culture.” TEXAS-SHOOTING/

Texas church shooter wore wig and fake beard, says security head who shot him (Reuters) - A man wearing a wig and fake beard raised suspicion when he walked into a church service in Texas before opening fire with a shotgun and killing two people, a volunteer security guard who shot the assailant said on Monday.

BUSINESS RENAULT-NISSAN-GHOSN-LEBANON/

Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn says he is in Lebanon, denies fleeing justice in Japan PARIS/TOKYO (Reuters) - Ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn confirmed he fled to Lebanon, saying he wouldn’t be “held hostage” by a “rigged” justice system and raising questions about how one of the world’s most-recognized executives escaped Japan months before his trial.

FORD-MOTOR-ELECTRIC-MUSTANG/ Ford says reservations full for high-end version of electric Mustang Mach-E

(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said on Monday reservations were full for the high-end Mustang Mach-E First Edition electric sport utility vehicle. ENTERTAINMENT

NETFLIX-PROGRAMMING/ 'Murder Mystery' tops Netflix 2019 shows, 'The Crown' out of top 10

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Netflix Inc’s original film “Murder Mystery,” starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, topped a list of the streaming service’s most popular releases of 2019 in the United States but its award-winning “The Crown” failed to make the top 10. SPORTS

FOOTBALL-NFL-WAS-ALLEN/ Redskins fire Allen, begin offseason overhaul

Redskins owner Daniel Snyder fired team president Bruce Allen and the overhaul in Washington officially began Monday morning. FOOTBALL-NFL-PLAYOFFS-PATRIOTS/

Patriots face tough path with first wildcard game in a decade NEW YORK (Reuters) - With an 11th-straight AFC East title, the league’s top-ranked defense and a future hall-of-fame quarterback, the New England Patriots would appear - at least on paper - as fearsome as ever.

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/POLL (PIX) (GRAPHIC) EXCLUSIVE-How does Hong Kong feel about the protests? Reuters poll results

Reuters releases the inaugural results of a monthly opinion poll conducted by the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute (HKPORI) on what people in Hong Kong think about the origin of the protests that have defined the city over the past nine months, who is to blame for the violence and what should be done to resolve the situation. The survey is based on the responses of about 1,000 Hong Kong adults surveyed in December. 31 Dec 06:00 ET, 11:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/WARREN (PIX) Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Warren speaks

Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren delivers a campaign speech one year after announcing her candidacy. 31 Dec 16:00 ET, 21:00 GMT

NEW-YEAR/FRANCE-MACRON (PIX) (TV) France's Macron delivers New Year wishes

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers New Year wishes at a televised speech as a nationwide transport strike continues. 31 Dec 19:00 ET

USA-ELECTION/BIDEN (PIX) Democratic contender Biden says he would consider Republican running mate

Former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, said on Monday he would consider choosing a Republican running mate if he is the party’s nominee next year. 31 Dec 21:00 ET

USA-ECONOMY/DECADE

From opioid deaths to student debt: A view of the 2010s economy in charts The 2010s saw the U.S. economy achieve its longest-ever expansion, with notable milestones such as 110 months of uninterrupted job gains and an unemployment rate near a half-century low becoming easy bragging points for politicians and economists alike. Yet the obvious data points don't capture a number of the socio-economic developments - from a soaring number of opioid overdose deaths to record levels of student debt to what and where today's jobs are - that are subtly but profoundly shaping the economy and the discourse about it as the '20s come into view.

31 Dec 06:00 ET, 11:00 GMT GLOBAL-DEALS/

Dealmakers eye cross-border M&A recovery as mega mergers roll on A rise in large mergers and acquisitions (M&A) helped offset a plunge in cross-border deals in 2019, and many dealmakers say they see subsiding geopolitical risk emboldening companies to pursue more tie-ups across regions in 2020.

31 Dec 07:00 ET, 12:00 GMT SINGAPORE-ECONOMY/

Singapore PM speech Singapore's prime minister, Lee Hsien Loong, will deliver his new year message.

31 Dec 10:30 ET, 15:30 GMT

