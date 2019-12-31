Left Menu
Priyanka Gandhi should change her name to 'Feroze Priyanka': Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti

Hitting back at Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for cornering Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over Saffron remark, Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti on Tuesday said that a "fake Gandhi" cannot understand saffron and suggested that she should change her name to "Firoz Priyanka".

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 13:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 13:32 IST
Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

She also said that Priyanka has a problem with Yogi government as it is firmly taking strict action against criminals. "Priyanka has a problem with Adityanth as he is taking action against criminals in Uttar Pradesh. She should come and make it clear if she is behind the rioters," the Union Minister said.

She also said that Priyanka has a problem with Yogi government as it is firmly taking strict action against criminals. "Priyanka has a problem with Adityanth as he is taking action against criminals in Uttar Pradesh. She should come and make it clear if she is behind the rioters," the Union Minister said.

Stating that Congress general secretary needs to study more about the 'saffron', she said: "The way she has criticised Yogi shows that those who use fake name see everything like that. Bhagwa is a sign of knowledge and affinity." She asked Gandhi whether those who had beaten innocents and pelted stones on police shall get punishment or not.

"It seems that you (Priyanka) have instigated them and asked them (anti-CAA protestors) to come on roads," she alleged. On Monday, Gandhi had cited India's deep-rooted connection with the saffron while cornering Adityanath over his 'revenge' remark."Yogi Ji wears 'Bhagwa' (saffron). It is not his personal. Saffron belongs to this country's religious and spiritual spirit. It is a symbol of the Hindu religion. He should follow that religion. There is no place for revenge and violence in that religion," she told reporters here.

After protests against the citizenship law turned violent in Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath had said the properties of people will be confiscated who were involved in arson. "Property of all those involved in this violence will be confiscated and damage done to the public property would be recovered from them. Their faces are captured in videos and CCTV footage. We will confiscate their property and will take its revenge from them," he had said.

Gandhi demanded that there should an inquiry into the cases registered against those who were doing 'peaceful' protests. The Congress leader alleged that Adityanath-led government and the police have taken several steps, which do not have any 'legal' basis and have led to 'anarchy' in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

