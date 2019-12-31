Left Menu
Akhilesh Yadav tears into Centre over CAA, NRC

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday slammed the Central government over the new citizenship law and said

Akhilesh Yadav tears into Centre over CAA, NRC
Akhilesh Ydava speaks to media persons in Lucknow on Tuesday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday slammed the Central government over the new citizenship law and said: "the whole country is unhappy with it and are protesting against it." "They want to give citizenship on the basis of religion. They do not want Muslims to get citizenship. People in Assam are also unhappy," he added.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also expressed concerns over the National Population Register (NPR) and said, "all the details which they want for the NPR are there in everyone's Aadhaar card. What has happened to that data? What new information are they trying to get from the NPR? My party is against the CAA and NPR ." Yadav also said that the Central government should focus on creating employment opportunities for youths and work towards stabilising the economy.

in the morning, Yadav flagged off a cycle march of party MLAs against the Citizenship Amendment Act, NRC, and NPR from the party office in Lucknow to the state Assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

