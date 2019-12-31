Left Menu
No efforts spared to make Puducherry self-reliant, says CM

No efforts spared to make Puducherry self-reliant, says CM Puducherry, Dec 31 (PTI): Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy on Tuesday said he has spared noefforts to ensure that Puducherry emerged as a self-reliant Union Territory. In his message on the eve of the New Year, the Chief Minister said after the present government under his leadership came into existence in 2016, a slew of measures were launched to bring in reforms in administration, austerity measures to conserve funds, maintain law and order and promote tourism.

All these measures have started bearing fruit and Puducherry is now registering a stable growth, he claimed. The efforts would continue to ensure that the union territory became self-reliant.

Narayanasamy, who has been at loggerheads with the Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi all these years since the formation of the government, said, "All interruptions and blockade in the path of implementation of various schemes would be successfully overcome and brushed aside to ensure speedy progress and ideal growth in every sector in the New Year." He noted the recognition of good governance in Puducherry by the Centre in its recent evaluation and claimed this 'epoch-making achievement is attributed to the down-to- earth policies the government had adopted to reach goal of development.' Industrial entrepreneurs were being wooed from different corners to set up their units and boost infrastructure, he said, adding that this effort would further strengthen the image of Puducherry. Ministers, Members of Parliament V Vaithilingam and N Gokulakrishnan, Speaker V P Sivakolundhu and legislators of different parties were among those who in their New Year eve messages wished the people of Puducherry a happy, prosperous and peaceful New Year..

