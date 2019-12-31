Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Resentment in section of Maha Cong over choice of ministers'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 15:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 15:31 IST
'Resentment in section of Maha Cong over choice of ministers'

A day after expansion of Maharashtra cabinet, some voices of resentment can be heard in the Congress camp with at least one senior leader hoping that the party brass takes note of the feeling that loyalists are being ignored at a time when they deserved an opportunity. On Monday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray inducted a total of 36 ministers in his one-month-old coalition government comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

Seniors like Ashok Chavan, Vijay Wadettiwar and Sunil Kedar were among 10 ministers of the Congress who found place in the new government. However, choice of certain leaders as ministers seems to have not gone down well with a section of the state Congress unit.

A senior Congress leader on Tuesday questionned integrity of MLAs Aslam Sheikh and Vishwajit Kadam who were inducted into the new Cabinet. While Sheikh took oath as a Cabinet minister, Kadam as Minister of State (MOS). "Both Sheikh and Kadam were reportedly keen to join the BJP ahead of the Assembly polls held in October this year.

They had even met with the then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Sheikh was even assured a ticket by the BJP, but it didn't materialise which forced Sheikh to stay back in the Congress," the party leader told PTI. Induction of Kadam, who is one of the five working presidents of the state Congress, has also ruffled feathers of some leaders who believe that the MLA from western Maharashtra was chosen over party loyalist Sangram Thopte, a three time MLA from Pune district.

Kadam had first won the bypoll to Palus Kadegaon seat in Sangli district after the death of his father and former Congress minister Patangrao Kadam. He was re-elected from the seat in the October 2019 assembly elections. "Why was Sangram Thopte being sidelined when the fact is that he is senior to Kadam?" the leader asked.

He said the Thoptes have been traditional loyalists of Congress president Sonia Gandhi. "Sonia Gandhi 's first rally in Maharashtra's Nandurbar after she became the party chief was organised by Sangram's father Anantrao Thopte," the leader recalled.

Dominance of leaders from the Maratha caste and "no representation to OBC leaders from the Congress" in the new Cabinet is another reason for resentment, the leader claimed. Praniti Shinde, a three-time MLA of Congress and daughter of Congress veteran Sushilkumar Shinde, also failed to find place in the new Cabinet, though she was assured of a ministerial berth, he said.

Former minister and senior Congress leader Naseem Khan admitted of resentment. "It is true that there is unrest in the party rank and file over choice of ministers from the Congress quota (in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government). There is a feeling that loyalists have been sidelined. I hope the party's central leadership will take note of the issue," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

Asia's first LGBT-focused streaming service tackles taboos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Army better prepared to face challenge that may come up at borders with Pak, China: Gen Rawat

The Army is better prepared to face any challenge that may come up at Indias borders with Pakistan and China, Gen Bipin Rawat said on Tuesday, noting that the Armys restructuring and modernisation were among his biggest achievements during ...

Somesh Kumar appointed new Telangana Chief Secretary

The Telangana government on Tuesday appointed senior IAS officer Somesh Kumar as the new Chief Secretary to the government. He succeeds S K Joshi who is retiring on Tuesday. Somesh Kumar, who is presently serving as Special Chief Secretary...

New Year's Eve: Exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station to be restricted after 9 pm

Anticipating huge crowd on the New Years Eve, the Delhi Metro has decided to restrict exit from the busy Rajiv Chowk metro station after 9 pm on Tuesday, the DMRC said.In a tweet, the Delhi Metro alerted commuters to plan their journeys acc...

Cong leader demands spl Maha Assembly session to repudiate CAA

Congress leader Mohammed Arif Naseem Khan on Tuesday said that as in Kerala, the Maharashtra Assembly should pass a resolution demanding scrapping of the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA. Khan, state Congress vice president and former ministe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019