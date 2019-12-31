Left Menu
Delhi: Poster war between BJP, AAP begin unauthorised colonies issue

A poster war between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the issue of unauthorised colonies in Delhi has commenced ahead of the assembly elections in the national capital slated to be held next year.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 31-12-2019 16:47 IST
Posters of BJP and AAP on unauthorised colonies issue . Image Credit: ANI

A poster war between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the issue of unauthorised colonies in Delhi has commenced ahead of the assembly elections in the national capital slated to be held next year. With the BJP claiming in its posters that it has removed uncertainty from lives of 40 lakh families residing in unauthorised colonies, while the AAP says that the BJP is misleading the people on the issue.

"40 lakh families residing in the unauthorised colonies got their ownership rights. Thank you Modi Ji," read a BJP poster on a bus stop, while the AAP banners read the "BJP has deceived people with its claims on the issue". Earlier on December 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had proclaimed that a large section of the population of Delhi had to face uncertainty regarding the ownership rights of their residences, which was addressed by the BJP positively to get them their rightful ownership.

"Even after several decades of independence, a large section of the population in Delhi had to face fear, uncertainty, deceit, and false electoral promises. Illegal, stealing, bulldozer and a cut-off date -- the life of a large population in Delhi was confined to these words," said Prime Minister Modi at the Ramlila ground. On the other hand, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has accused the Centre of lying over its promise of regulation and transferring of ownership rights in the unauthorised colonies, saying that the DDA website clearly states that these colonies would not be regularised under PM-UDAY scheme. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

