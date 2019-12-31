Maharashtra govt should call assembly session like Kerala asking Centre to rollback CAA: Congress leader

Maharashtra Congress leader Arif Naseem Khan on Tuesday said that the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in the state should follow the footsteps of Kerala and call an assembly session to ask the Centre to withdraw the Citizenship Amendment Act. Earlier today, Kerala Assembly passed a resolution seeking withdrawal of the new Citizenship law.

"We welcome this decision by Kerala government, all state governments, including the Thackeray government in Maharashtra should call an assembly session asking the central government to withdraw the Citizenship Amendment Act," Khan told ANI. The Congress leader said that the new citizenship law is "unconstitutional" and alleged that the BJP used its brute strength to pass the Act in both Houses of the Parliament.

The newly-enacted law is facing major opposition and protests have been held against it across the country. The Act grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

