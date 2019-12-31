Cong appoints election-related committees for Delhi polls

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday appointed various election-related committees for the Delhi Assembly polls, naming state unit chief Subhash Chopra as head of the party's election panel and former Union minister Ajay Maken as chair of the manifesto committee.

Kirti Azad has been named as the head of the campaign committee, JP Agarwal chief of the publicity committee and Arvinder Singh Lovely chief of the election management committee, a party statement said.

Elections are set to take place for the 70-member Delhi Assembly in January or early February.

