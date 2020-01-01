Left Menu
Development News Edition

US says NKorea threat 'deeply disappointing' but 'wants peace'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 07:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 07:26 IST
US says NKorea threat 'deeply disappointing' but 'wants peace'
Image Credit: ANI

The United States is deeply disappointed by North Korea's threat to resume nuclear missile tests but wants peace rather than confrontation with Pyongyang, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said. "If Chairman Kim has reneged on the commitments he made to President Trump it's deeply disappointing," Pompeo said after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un declared an end to moratoriums on nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests.

"We have lived up to our commitments. We continue to hold out hope that he will live up to his," the top US diplomat told CBS television. "President Trump has taken an approach where we have tried to create a diplomatic pathway. We hope that the North Koreans will reconsider, that they will continue down that pathway.... We want peace not confrontation."

In a separate interview with Fox News shortly after state media quoted Kim as threatening a demonstration of a "new strategic weapon" soon, Pompeo urged the North Korean leader to think again. "We're hopeful that ... Chairman Kim will make the right decision and he'll choose peace and prosperity over conflict and war.

"I saw that reporting. I hope he doesn't go in that direction." A self-imposed ban on such tests has been a pillar of nuclear diplomacy between Pyongyang and Washington over the past two years, which has seen three meetings between Kim and US President Donald Trump, but little tangible progress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

FACTBOX-Rising homelessness to ageing population: Five challenges facing cities in 2020

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

NHL notebook: Pens' Guentzel (shoulder surgery) out 4-6 months

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel will be sidelined four to six months following surgery on his right shoulder, the team announced Tuesday. The 25-year-old All-Star sustained the injury Monday when he fell awkwardly into the boards ...

UPDATE 1-Australian bushfires claim third victim as authorities struggle to reach cut-off areas

Australian authorities on Wednesday confirmed a third person had died in devastating bushfires that engulfed the southeast coastal region this week and said a fourth person was missing and feared dead. Fanned by soaring temperatures, column...

Palau bans 'reef-toxic' sunscreen

Palaus pioneering ban on reef-toxic sunscreens took effect on Wednesday as the tiny Pacific island nation introduced strict environmental measures that also include one of the worlds largest marine sanctuaries. We have to live and respect t...

US sending hundreds more troops after Baghdad embassy attacked

The United States has said it is sending hundreds more troops to the Middle East after a mob of pro-Iranian demonstrators stormed its embassy compound in Iraq, setting fires and chanting Death to America Angered by US air strikes that kille...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020