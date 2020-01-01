Left Menu
TMC observes its foundation day as 'Citizens' Day'

  • PTI
  • Kolkata
  Updated: 01-01-2020 10:59 IST
  • Created: 01-01-2020 10:54 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday observed its 22nd Foundation Day as 'Citizens' Day' as a mark of protest against the amended Citizenship Act. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, also the TMC supremo, congratulated party workers on the occasion and said TMC is observing the day as 'Nagorik Dibas' (Citizens' Day) at the booth-level.

"We are observing the foundation day of @AITCofficial as 'Nagorik Dibas' (Citizens' Day) in every booth of #Bangla. We all are citizens and Trinamool will continue to fight for the rights of the people. Jai Hind. Jai Bangla.

"#Trinamool22 Today @AITCofficial turns 22. The journey which began on January 1, 1998 has been full of struggles, but we have been steadfast in our resolve to fight for the people. We thank Maa-Mati-Manush for their constant support. Our workers are our biggest assets," she tweeted. The TMC supremo had last week instructed party workers to conduct various programs to mark the occasion.

The district TMC leaders have organized flag-hoisting programs and street corner meetings to discuss and highlight the achievements of the party and speak against the amended Citizenship Act, party sources said. Banerjee, who has been at the forefront in opposing CAA and NRC in West Bengal and across India, has been crisscrossing the state, holding protest marches and rallies against the new citizenship law.

The TMC was founded by Mamata Banerjee on January 1, 1998 with an aim to oust the then Left Front regime from power. The party achieved its goal in May 2011 after forging an alliance with the Congress.

