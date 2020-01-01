Ahead of Delhi polls, BJP poll in-charge Javadekar demands AAP, Congress to apologise for inciting violence

The Union Minister for Information and broadcasting and Delhi's election in-charge for Bharatiya Janata Party for Delhi assembly polls Prakash Javadekar launched a scathing attack on AAP and Congress while accusing them of inciting violence in the national Capital against Citizenship Amendment Act. The minister asserted that the violence related to Citizenship Amendment Bill that happened in Delhi areas like Jamia, Seelampur and Jama Masjid cannot be forgiven.

"In Jamia, Congress' Asib Khan and AAP Amanatullah Khan delivered inciting speeches like burqa will be banned. They spread disinformation. The law is to give citizenship to the people and not take citizenship away, " stated Javadekar. The minister also added that people of the country are wise and they understood the devious plan of Congress and AAP and both parties should apologize.

"We will bring out the truth, fight is between anarchists and those who opposed it. Our agenda would be wholesome development of Delhi. AAP strangulated the neck of municipal corporations attempt of development work. Rs 900 crores were not given. Today, people of Delhi are surprised that AAP slept through all these 4.5 years and remaining six months they have doled out schemes, " added the minister. "Kaam kare koi topi pehne koi (work is done by someone else and the credit is taken by a different individual), " said the minister while blaming the AAP government for taking credit of work done by BJP ruled corporations.

"Who did fogging in dengue season? Our corporations organised an awareness drive against water accumulation and dengue cases went down. During corporation polls, Kejriwal said don't choose BJP as dengue will claim lives. Now he is also claiming credit for decrease in dengue cases because of the works done by these corporations, " asserted Javadekar "I am an environment minister, we worked on pollution control. There is no limit to their lies. About Unauthorised colonies, AAP says we have not regularised it. We made law signed by President yet they spread lies, " added Javadekar.

Assembly Elections in Delhi are due in the coming months as the five year tenure of the AAP government comes to an end in February this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.