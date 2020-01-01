Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bhima Koregoan battle anniversary: Dy CM Ajit Pawar pays his tribute at Jay Stambh

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday paid tribute at the 'Jay Stambh' here on the 202nd anniversary of Koregaon Bhima battle.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Koregaon Bhima (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 16:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 16:41 IST
Bhima Koregoan battle anniversary: Dy CM Ajit Pawar pays his tribute at Jay Stambh
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar paying his tribute at Koregaon Bhima war memorial on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday paid tribute at the 'Jay Stambh' here on the 202nd anniversary of Koregaon Bhima battle.

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar also paid tribute at the Koregaon Bhima war memorial. Thousands of people visit Koregaon Bhima village to offer their tributes on the anniversary of the battle, which was fought on January 1, 1818, between the British East India Company and the Peshwa faction of the Maratha Confederacy.

Heavy security deployment has been made to ensure that no untoward incident takes place during the event. As many as 10,000 police officers, over 500 CCTV cameras and 15 drone cameras are keeping strong vigil on the event.Pune District Administration has pressed 250 buses into service to carry the visitors while 50 other buses have been kept in reserve.Land spread on 250 acre at 15 different places has been earmarked for parking, said Pune District Magistrate (DM) Naval Kishor, adding that high mast lights have also been installed for proper lighting.Violence broke out during the bicentenary celebrations of the Bhima Koregaon battle on January 1, 2018 in which one person was killed and several others were injured.Last week, police issued notices to 163 people, including accused Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide, prohibiting them from entering the district for allegedly instigating riots and attempt to murder in the 2018 event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

Pompeo hopes N.Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Kubica joins Alfa Romeo F1 team as reserve driver

Robert Kubica will be Alfa Romeos Formula One reserve driver for the 2020 season with Polish oil company and personal backer PKN ORLEN joining as co-title sponsor, the Swiss-based team said on Wednesday. Kubica, 35, made his race debut with...

J-K Cong to mobilise cadres to fight 'oppressive' policies of UT admin

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress on Wednesday accused the BJP of using strong-arm methods against the opposition and said it would mobilise its cadre to fight the alleged oppressive and discriminatory policies of the Union Territo...

BJP stages protest seeking Tamil orator's arrest

BJP cadres, led by senior state party leader, staged a protest demonstration here on Wednesday, demanding the arrest of a Tamil orator for his provocative remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The protes...

Guinea-Bissau opposition chief wins presidential election

Bissau, Jan 1 AFP Opposition leader Umaro Sissoco Embalo has won presidential elections in the volatile West African state of Guinea-Bissau, picking up 53.55 per cent of votes, the National Electoral Commission CNE announced Wednesday.His r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020