Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt has hurt common people by raising rail fares, increasing LPG prices: Cong

Congress spokesperson Sushmita Dev on Wednesday hit out at the central government, saying that it has hurt the common people by raising railway fares and LPG cylinder prices.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 19:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 19:56 IST
Govt has hurt common people by raising rail fares, increasing LPG prices: Cong
Congress spokesperson Sushmita Dev speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Congress spokesperson Sushmita Dev on Wednesday hit out at the central government, saying that it has hurt the common people by raising railway fares and LPG cylinder prices. "The new year has begun today but we are disappointed that on this occasion, the government has hurt the common people by raising the fares of railway tickets and prices of LPG cylinders. Doesn't the government see the pain of common people?" Dev told ANI.

"We are all aware that more than two crores and 30 lakh people travel by railways. For a journey of around 2,000 kilometres, fares of sleeper class have been increased by Rs 20 and those of AC class have been increased by Rs 80," she said. "We were expecting that common people will get relief in the new year but the government has albeit increased problems for the populace," Dev further said.

The fare of ordinary non-AC classes increased by one paisa per kilometre and by two paise in mail/express non-AC classes. Fare has been hiked by 4 paise per kilometre in AC classes, while suburban fare and season tickets will remain the same. "If you think about it, the hike of one paisa sounds small but, add to that the state of the economy, rise in unemployment, fall in rural consumption, where even 'dal' (pulses) and normal cooking oil is unaffordable, how is the common man going to enter 2020 with all these issues. I feel that injustice has been done towards the poor people," Dev said.

The price of non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has been hiked by Rs 19 per cylinder. On New Year's Eve, the Ministry of Railways revised the basic passenger fare which will be effective from January 1, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

Pompeo hopes N.Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Newborn girl dies in Alwar hospital fire, two doctors, four staffers suspended

A newborn girl died here on Wednesday after suffering severe burns at a hospital in Alwar, prompting the Rajasthan government to suspend two doctors and four other staff members of the hospital. A newborn girl was critically injured on Tues...

SPORTS SCHEDULE 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 9 a.m. ET2 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning or o...

Criticism doesn't affect me, working on technique to win medal at Olympics: Sindhu

Neither criticism nor the burden of expectations bother world champion shuttler P V Sindhu, who says she is completely focussed on improving her craft in pursuit of a second Olympic medal at this years Tokyo Games. Sindhu claimed Indias fir...

Will ensure steps to safeguard interests of J-K people: BJP

Amid growing demand for domicile certificates and job protection, the Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Wednesday said the Union government would take every necessary step to safeguard the interests of local residents. It also slammed the Congress f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020