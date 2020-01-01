Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hike in rail fares, price of LPG cylinders will put common man into deeper financial crisis: Cong

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 20:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 20:41 IST
Hike in rail fares, price of LPG cylinders will put common man into deeper financial crisis: Cong

The Congress on Wednesday slammed the Modi government over the hike in railway fares and LPG cylinders price, saying it will put the common man into a deeper financial crisis. Congress spokesperson Sushmita Dev said the hike comes at a time when the economy is in shambles.

Question is when will the travesty going to end, Dev asked, asserting that the hike was "injustice towards the poor people". "Is this a fair New Year's gift to the common man, Congress thinks it is not," she said.

"We want to ask, can't you see the plight of the common people," Dev said. Given the state of the economy, given the condition of unemployment, the Congress had hoped that the government will give some respite to the common man, but it has acted on the contrary, she said.

Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also attacked the government over hike, saying those driving the nation need to think above personal and political interests. The government on December 31, raised train fares marginally by one paisa to four paisa per kilometre depending on the travel class. It also hiked LPG cylinder rates by Rs 19 per cylinder.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

Pompeo hopes N.Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Pak provincial govt seeks report over reservations on lands for funeral for Christians, Hindus

A provincial government in Pakistan on Wednesday sought a report from one of its district authorities over the possible objections raised by locals for the establishment of a crematorium and a graveyard for the Hindus and the Christians res...

Vikings designate C Jones to return from IR

The Minnesota Vikings designated center Brett Jones to return from injured reserve Wednesday. Jones hurt his knee torn MCL in practice in mid-November and has played in only two games in the regular season.He will be able to practice this w...

Venezuela baseball says pros to return for playoffs, exempt from U.S. sanctions

Players affiliated with Major League Baseball MLB will participate in Venezuelas upcoming playoffs, the countrys baseball league said, after receiving an exemption from U.S. sanctions meant to force out socialist President Nicolas Maduro.In...

All protesters withdraw from U.S. embassy perimeter -Iraqi military

All members of paramilitary groups and their supporters who have been protesting against U.S. airstrikes in Iraq have withdrawn from the perimeter of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Wednesday, the Iraqi military said.All protesters have with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020