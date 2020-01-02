Left Menu
Congress instigated Muslim community against CAA: Athawale

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said here on Wednesday that Congress party has instigated Muslim community against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 01:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 01:13 IST
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale talking to ANI in Mumbai on Wednesday . Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said here on Wednesday that Congress party has instigated Muslim community against the Citizenship Amendment Act. "The Congress party has instigated the Muslim community in the protest against CAA. The Communist party has also done the same thing," said Athawale.

"The Act is not against any community. It is for the giving citizenship rights to those who have fled persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh," he said. Since the enactment of CAA on December 12 last year, protests have erupted in various parts of the country including the national capital.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

