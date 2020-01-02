Congress instigated Muslim community against CAA: Athawale
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said here on Wednesday that Congress party has instigated Muslim community against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said here on Wednesday that Congress party has instigated Muslim community against the Citizenship Amendment Act. "The Congress party has instigated the Muslim community in the protest against CAA. The Communist party has also done the same thing," said Athawale.
"The Act is not against any community. It is for the giving citizenship rights to those who have fled persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh," he said. Since the enactment of CAA on December 12 last year, protests have erupted in various parts of the country including the national capital.
The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)
