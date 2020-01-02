Austrian conservatives and Greens strike New Year's coalition deal

Austrian conservative leader Sebastian Kurz has reached a coalition deal with the Greens to ensure his return to power and bring the left-wing party into government for the first time, Kurz and his Greens counterpart confirmed on Wednesday.

In brief statements to reporters after their last round of coalition talks, Kurz and Greens leader Werner Kogler did not go into detail on their coalition deal. Kurz said it would be presented to the public on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.