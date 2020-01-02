Left Menu
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Chief Justice t preside over Trump's trail; Trump event in Miami church may violate IRS rules and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Emerging from the shadows: the U.S. chief justice who will preside over Trump's trial

U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts will be a central figure in the ongoing drama of the Donald Trump presidency in coming months. He is due to preside over a Senate impeachment trial, while the Supreme Court he leads will rule on a titanic clash over the president's attempts to keep his financial records secret. The expected impeachment trial will focus on accusations that Trump abused his power by asking Ukraine to investigate former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden, who aspires to defeat Trump in a November election. The Democratic-led House of Representatives approved two articles of impeachment on Dec. 18, paving the way for the trial in the Senate, led by Trump's fellow Republicans.

Trump event in Miami church may violate IRS rules, non-profit says

El Rey Jesus, an evangelical Florida mega-church due to host a re-election event for President Donald Trump this week, maybe violating tax rules barring religious groups from participating in political campaigns, a non-profit said on Tuesday. Trump will launch an "Evangelicals for Trump" coalition of supporters at the church, also known as King Jesus International Ministry, on Friday, the Trump re-election campaign and the church announced this week. El Rey Jesus attracts thousands of people to services delivered in English and Spanish every week, church leaders claim.

Warren warns 'democracy hangs in the balance' in New Year's Eve speech

Democratic presidential contender Elizabeth Warren sought to re-energize her White House campaign in a New Year's Eve speech on Tuesday, warning that "democracy hangs in the balance" five weeks before nominating contests begin in early February. In her home state of Massachusetts on the first anniversary of her campaign launch, Warren said President Donald Trump would "try to cheat his way through yet another election" if he is not removed from office after his impeachment by the Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives. Explainer:

The case for Trump's impeachment - and the case against it

The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives voted on Dec. 19 to formally charge President Donald Trump, a Republican, with "high crimes and misdemeanors," making him only the third U.S. president in history to be impeached. That sets up a trial in January in the Republican-run Senate, where he is expected to be acquitted.

More drugmakers hike U.S. prices as new year begins

Drugmakers including Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Gilead Sciences Inc, and Biogen Inc hiked U.S. list prices on more than 50 drugs on Wednesday, bringing total New Year's Day drug price increases to more than 250, according to data analyzed by healthcare research firm 3 Axis Advisors. Reuters reported on Tuesday that drugmakers including Pfizer Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, and Sanofi SA were planning to increase prices on more than 200 drugs in the United States on Jan. 1.

Former NBA Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'a truly global brand'

Former National Basketball Association (NBA) Commissioner David Stern, who oversaw the explosive growth in the popularity of the game during his tenure, has died at the age of 77, the league said on Wednesday. Stern, who served 30 years as the NBA's longest-tenured commissioner before Adam Silver replaced him on Feb. 1, 2014, had been in serious condition after undergoing emergency surgery on Dec. 12 in New York following a sudden brain hemorrhage.

Democrat Buttigieg's presidential campaign raises $24.7 million in fourth quarter

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg raised $24.7 million in the fourth quarter, his campaign announced on Wednesday, well ahead of the $19.1 million he collected in the third quarter. The hefty total is expected to land him among the top fundraisers in the Democratic field, which has 15 contenders seeking to take on U.S. President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election.

Trump says vaping decision coming shortly, hopes flavors can return to market fast

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that his administration would be unveiling a decision shortly on vaping, and said certain flavors would still come off the market but hopefully then return soon. "We have to protect our families. At the same time, it's a big industry, we want to protect the industry," Trump told reporters.

Federal judge temporarily exempts truck drivers from California gig worker law

A federal judge has temporarily blocked a California labor law meant to take effect from Jan. 1 from impacting over 70,000 independent truckers by granting a 'temporary restraining order.' U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez in San Diego granted on Tuesday a five-page order sought by trade group California Trucking Association while he considers imposing a permanent injunction, the hearing for which is set for Jan. 13.

California department to reject Sezzle's application for lending license in state

Buy-now-pay-later company Sezzle Inc said on Thursday a U.S. government department had announced its intention to reject the company's application for a lending license in the state of California. The California Department of Business Oversight (DBO), which oversees and regulates financial service providers in the state, issued a statement saying it would deny Sezzle's application.

