Poster comparing governance of RJD, JDU installed in Patna ahead of 2020 Bihar polls

Ahead of the 2020 Bihar Vidhan Sabha polls, a poster war has begun in the state.

Poster installed in Patna. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the 2020 Bihar Vidhan Sabha polls, a poster war has begun in the state. Poster comparing the 15 years governance of Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United (JDU) was seen outside the Income Tax intersection here in Patna on Thursday morning.

The fight between the RJD and JDU has come to the fore with a poster, seeking the work account of 15 years of both the parties in Bihar. In the Bihar Assembly elections, it will be a battle between the ruling JDU vs RJD.

The poster has been installed at the Income Tax intersection in Patna to attract the attention of the public. It also signifies that Assembly polls will be all about JDU's 15 years versus RJD's 15 years.

It is worth mentioning that there has been a happy atmosphere in RJD camp since Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) led alliance has been defeated BJP and formed government in Jharkhand. As a debate on seat-sharing between the BJP and JDU has begun with several top leaders of both parties commented over the issue, JDU vice president and political strategist Prashant Kishor had recently said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been the face of Bihar, and JDU has been the bigger party than BJP since 2004."Nitish Kumar Ji is the face of Bihar. JD(U) has been the bigger party since 2004. In its coalition with BJP, JD(U) has also contested as the bigger party. In Vidhan Sabha elections, both in 2004 and 2009 JD(U) won more seats than BJP," Kishor told ANI.Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) and BJP fought the 2019 Lok Sabha election together. They fought the 2010 Assembly elections together but fell out of the alliance later.Assembly elections are expected to be held in Bihar in the last quarter of 2020. (ANI)

