Modi asks Congress, its allies to raise voices against atrocities on minorities in Pak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hit out at the Congress and its allies for opposing the new citizenship law and suggested them to raise their voices against atrocities on minorities in Pakistan. Speaking at a programme at Sree Siddaganga Mutt here, Modi said: "The Parliament enacted Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. Those who are agitating against the Parliament of India today, I want to say that today there is a need is to expose activities of Pakistan at the international level. If you have to agitate, raise your voice against Pakistan's actions of the last 70 years."

"If they want to raise slogans, they should raise it against the atrocities of minorities in Pakistan. If they want to take out a protest march, they should do it in support of Dalits and marginalised people in Pakistan," the Prime Minister said. Continuing his tirade, Modi said that Congress and its allies do not speak against Pakistan but take out rallies against the refugees, who were forced to come to India.

"Pakistan was formed on the basis of religion. Religious minorities were being persecuted there. The persecuted people were forced to come to India as refugees. But, the Congress party and its allies do not speak against Pakistan. Instead, they are taking out rallies against these refugees," he said. He asserted that the government is trying hard to provide every poor with facilities including health, clean water, gas and insurance.

In a veiled reference at the Congress, the Prime Minister said, "India has entered the third decade of the 21st century with new energy and renewed vigour. You will remember what kind of atmosphere was there in the country when the last decade started. But, this third decade has started with a strong foundation of expectations and aspirations." He also said that India is now open-defecation free on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi with the participation of people. (ANI)

