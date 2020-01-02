Former US housing secretary Castro drops out of 2020 Democratic race

Julian Castro, the grandson of a Mexican immigrant who became San Antonio mayor and a U.S. housing secretary, suspended his 2020 Democratic presidential race on Thursday after a candidacy overshadowed by more famous liberals.

"It's with profound gratitude to all of our supporters that I suspend my campaign for president today," Castro said in a Twitter post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.