Left Menu
Development News Edition

Algeria releases protest detainees

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Algiers
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 21:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 21:09 IST
Algeria releases protest detainees

Algeria released a prominent opposition activist on Thursday after freeing dozens of other people in recent days who were jailed during 10 months of mass protests. Lakhdar Bouregaa's release after six months in detention comes at a critical moment in the struggle between the leaderless opposition protest movement and the state, after last month's presidential election and the death last week of the powerful army chief.

The new president, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, has offered dialogue with the protesters, and political analysts in Algiers said the release of the detainees may be aimed at winning support among the opposition for talks. "The release of Bouregaa today is a good signal to alleviate the tension," analyst Farid Ferrahi said.

About 35 young protesters detained during the past few months have also been freed in recent days, lawyers and activists said. Hundreds of thousands of protesters took to the streets in February, marching first daily and then weekly, and succeeding in April in forcing veteran president Abdelaziz Bouteflika to step down.

The state authorities, including the powerful military, have tried to quell the protesters by arresting many Bouteflika allies on corruption charges, while allowing the demonstrations to continue. Tebboune was elected in a vote that the protest movement opposed as illegitimate, demanding that the entire ruling elite quit power before any election could take place. He took 58% of votes with a turnout of 40% according to official figures.

The election had been pushed by the army and its chief of staff, Ahmed Gaed Salah, who died suddenly last week of a heart attack. Tebboune swiftly replaced him with another general of the same generation, the land forces chief, Said Chengriha. Although many protesters saw Gaed Salah and allied generals as the main obstacle in their path, many of them also credited him for not using violence against their demonstrations. Hundreds of thousands of people attended his funeral procession.

Bouregaa, a veteran of Algeria's war of independence in the 1960s, was detained in June as the authorities began to arrest more of the protesters who had flooded the streets since February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Hapur: Man arrested after video surfaces of him firing from pistol

Police on Thursday arrested a person after a TikTok video, showing him firing from a country-made pistol, which went viral.This matter came to light in front of us around five days back. A man is shown firing from a country pistol with an o...

Telangana govt to impart moral educationin institutions: CM

Stressing on imparting moral education in educational institutions to promote values in society,Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday said his government would appoint a committee with former DGPs and seek suggestions fro...

Ghosn says 'I alone organised my departure' from Japan: Statement

Paris, Jan 2 AFP Former Renault and Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn said Thursday that he alone set up his flight to Lebanon from Japan, where he is facing trial over alleged financial misconduct, and denied any involvement by his family.The media...

Same-sex 'Dancing on Ice' couple sparks hopes of greater LGBT+ representation

Two men taking to the ice might seem uncontroversial, but as a same-sex couple competing together this week on British reality TV show Dancing On Ice, singer Ian Watkins and professional skater Matt Evers are set to make television history....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020