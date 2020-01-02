Left Menu
Austrian coalition deal makes flying costlier, Greens leader says

  • Vienna
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 21:32 IST
  • Created: 02-01-2020 21:16 IST
The Austrian coalition deal struck between conservatives and the Greens will make flying slightly more expensive and make taking the train cheaper, Greens leader Werner Kogler said on Thursday.

Carbon emissions should have a price and they will get one eventually, he said at an event outlining details of the agreement with conservative leader Sebastian Kurz.

