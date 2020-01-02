Austrian coalition deal makes flying costlier, Greens leader says

The Austrian coalition deal struck between conservatives and the Greens will make flying slightly more expensive and make taking the train cheaper, Greens leader Werner Kogler said on Thursday.

Carbon emissions should have a price and they will get one eventually, he said at an event outlining details of the agreement with conservative leader Sebastian Kurz.

