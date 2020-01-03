Spain´s Catalan separatists ERC agrees to abstain in Sanchez investiture
Catalan separatist party Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC) said on Thursday it will abstain during the vote in Parliament to confirm Pedro Sanchez as Prime Minister, potentially signaling an end to Spain's prolonged political gridlock.
Spain's socialist party and ERC said on Thursday that they have agreed that a future Sanchez-led administration will hold an open dialogue on the region's future.
Conclusions from the dialogue will be submitted to a citizens' vote in Catalonia.M
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Catalan
- Pedro Sanchez
- Spain
- Parliament
ALSO READ
Jailed Catalan separatist leader should be released, his party says
Jailed Catalan leader was lawmaker and entitled to immunity - EU court
Catalan regional leader found guilty of disobedience - court
UPDATE 1-Jailed Catalan leader was entitled to immunity as lawmaker - EU court
UPDATE 1-Catalan regional leader barred from holding public office - court