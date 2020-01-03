Now, Lalu-Rabri themselves plunge into the 'ghostly' exchange

The "ghosts" of Bihar Chief Ministers official residence on Friday appeared to torment Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi who had together occupied the office for 15 years as the couple targeted incumbent Nitish Kumar for sharing a private anecdote recently, making the duo a fresh butt of jokes in the political circles. A day after Kumars anecdote about a banter he shared with his arch rival many years ago evoked grumpy allegations and counter-allegations, the jailed leader and his wife came out with tweets the latter calling her successor a "bhoot" (ghost) displaying her trademark bluntness.

"After the champions of the poor had left the CM house in 2005, it came to be occupied by a ghost", tweeted Rabri Devi who has over the years evolved from a demur housewife to a combative politician eager to give it out to her adversaries. She added that the import of when the "sahib' the endearment she uses to address her husband, who was called the "super Chief Minister" during the eight years she remained in the office said "I have left behind a ghost in CMs residence" was perhaps lost on Nitish Kumar.

"I am sure, even after 15 years, Nitish ji sees a ghost when he looks into the mirror", remarked the former chief minister whom the incumbent is known to address as "bhabhi" (sister in law) since their sharp rivalry notwithstanding the supremos of RJD and JD(U) maintain that they share a "bada bhai chhota bhai" (elder and younger brother) relationship. Kumar had succeded Rabri Devi on cm's chair in 2005, ending the 15-year rule of the RJD in Bihar.

Prasad became cm in 1990 but had to leave the post for his wife in 1997 before going to jail in connection with a fodder scam case. Never the one to lose out on an opportunity for humour, Prasad who is away in Ranchi, serving sentences in fodder scam cases and in poor health tweeted "the people of Bihar will play the exorcist this time and ward off the evil spirits that possess these people".

Striking a more serious note, he alleged these guys are indulging in ghostly gossip to divert the public attention instead of squarely addressing unemployment, inflation, a collapsed law and order, corruption and an education system in doldrums all of which are as scary as ghosts. In contrast with his wife, the wily leader chose not to specifically target Kumar as he mentioned no political figure by name but appeared to take a swipe at the entire JD(U)-BJP alliance.

Notably, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi a BJP leader and a known bete noire of the RJD supremo had on Thursday came out with a flurry of tweets furiously charging Prasad with believing in superstitions and being retrograde in matters relating to modern technology and science.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

