Nafe Singh Rathi appointed Haryana INLD chief

The Indian National Lok Dal on Friday appointed former legislator Nafe Singh Rathi as the party's Haryana unit chief. He will succeed Birbal Das Dhalia, who, senior party leader Abhay Singh Chautala said, has been elevated as the Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) national president.

"Rathi, a two-time MLA, has been appointed as the new chief of state (Haryana) unit of INLD on the advice of party supremo Om Prakash Chautala after his consultations with senior party members," Abhay Chautala said. Rathi is a former MLA from Bahadurgarh assembly constituency.

The INLD slumped to its worst-ever performance in the October 2019 Haryana Assembly polls. Barring Chautala, who retained his Ellenabad seat in Sirsa district, over 80 candidates of the party had to bite the dust.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.