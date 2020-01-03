Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kota infant deaths: No attention was paid by Rajasthan govt, says Smriti Irani

In the wake of deaths of over 100 infants in a government-run hospital in Kota, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday said this shows "no attention was paid by the Rajasthan government" towards the issue despite reports of so many deaths.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 15:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 15:47 IST
Kota infant deaths: No attention was paid by Rajasthan govt, says Smriti Irani
Union Minister Smriti Irani. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of deaths of over 100 infants in a government-run hospital in Kota, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday said this shows "no attention was paid by the Rajasthan government" towards the issue despite reports of so many deaths. "It hints at the fact that even after continuous deaths of children, no attention was paid by the Rajasthan government towards it. The government needs to answer whom would they penalise for this?" questioned Irani.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the issue of infant deaths should not be 'politicized' and that there could be drawbacks in several hospitals which the media has a right to highlight so that it can be improved by the government. Gehlot further added that during BJP's term around 1,000 infants used to die in a year but under the current government's tenure, the count has come down to around 900.

On January 2, an official from the hospital in Kota said that three more children had died in the first two days of the New Year, taking the toll to 103. As per a government report, at least 91 infants lost their lives at the government hospital in Kota in December last year. Following the incident, the Gehlot-led Congress government is under fire from the BJP and other Opposition parties in the State. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Pb CM supports Kerala Assembly resolution against CAA, says Centre should pay heed to people's voice

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday came out in support of the Kerala Assembly resolution demanding scrapping of the Citizenship Amendment Act, saying it was the voice of the people and the Centre should also pay heed to it. In ...

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning. TOP STORI...

FACTBOX-Key players in U.S. Senate impeachment trial of Trump

The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate expects to begin the trial of President Donald Trump in January after the Democratically-controlled House of Representatives voted to impeach him on Dec. 18. Here are the main players in what would be o...

Appeals court weighs Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

A U.S. appeals court on Friday is set to hear arguments in a bid by President Donald Trumps administration to block former White House Counsel Don McGahn from testifying to a congressional committee as part of the impeachment effort against...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020