REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL IRAQ-SECURITY/BLAST

Iran promises to avenge U.S. killing of top Iranian commander Soleimani Iran threatened on Friday to hit back hard after a U.S. air strike in Baghdad on Friday killed Qassem Soleimani, commander of Iran's elite Quds force and architect of its growing military influence in the Middle East.

AUSTRALIA-BUSHFIRES/ Australia urges people to flee as fires set to surge at weekend

Authorities urged Australians on Friday to evacuate parts of the eastern states of Victoria and New South Wales to escape bushfires they fear are set to burn out of control this weekend. U.S.

USA-ELECTION/FUNDRAISING Happy New Year for Sanders, Trump in campaign fundraising hauls

Bernie Sanders raised more than $34.5 million in the last quarter of 2019, the largest three-month haul for a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, while Republican President Donald Trump drew $46 million on the heels of his impeachment, their campaigns said on Thursday. ALASKA-FISHERMEN/

Five fishermen presumed dead in sinking of Alaska crabbing vessel Five commercial fishermen lost at sea when their crabbing vessel capsized and sank on New Year's Eve in the Gulf of Alaska were presumed dead on Thursday after search-and-rescue operations were called off amid rough weather, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

BUSINESS NISSAN-GHOSN/

Turkish operator says Ghosn used its jets illegally to escape Japan A Turkish private jet operator said on Friday that ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn used two of its planes illegally in his escape from Japan, with an employee falsifying lease records to exclude his name from the documents.

CHINA-ECONOMY/INFLATION China to keep same inflation target in 2020 despite food price spike-sources China has decided to keep its inflation target unchanged this year at around 3%, sources say, suggesting policymakers will continue to roll out more economic support measures while avoiding aggressive stimulus.

ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS-GOLDEN GLOBES/

Wicked Ricky takes on Golden Globes in Trump, #MeToo era The Golden Globes kick off the Hollywood awards season on Sunday, but the most talked-about attraction at the customarily boozy dinner in Beverly Hills may be the wicked tongue of host Ricky Gervais.

FILM-WOMEN/ Female directors reached record highs in 2019 Hollywood The number of women behind the camera on Hollywood movies jumped to record levels in 2019, with 12 directing top-grossing films including "Frozen II," "Captain Marvel" and "Hustlers," two studies showed on Thursday.

SPORTS AUSTRALIA-BUSHFIRES/SPORT

Australian sport rallies behind bushfire relief Australian sports stars, sparked in part by a call to action from tennis player Nick Kyrgios, have rallied to raise funds in support of relief and recovery efforts for victims of the country's bushfire catastrophe.

TENNIS-ATPCUP/ Shapovalov downs Tsitsipas in next gen battle as ATP Cup starts

Denis Shapovalov won the battle of the up-and-comers against Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas to clinch Canada's opening tie in the inaugural ATP Cup men's team event in Brisbane on Friday. UPCOMING

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/FALL (PIX) (TV)

A look at the rise and fall of the media mogul Highlights and low points of Harvey Weinstein's career.

3 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA U.S. appeals court weighs House bid to force ex-White House lawyer to testify and bid to see secret Mueller probe material

A U.S. appeals court will hear arguments on a House of Representatives committee's bid to force former White House lawyer Don McGahn to testify about potential obstruction of justice by President Trump in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. In a second session at the same court, judges will hear arguments on the House’s effort to gain access to certain secret grand jury material from Mueller’s probe. 3 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/TRUMP (TV) Trump meets evangelical leaders

U.S. Donald Trump meets Christian leaders in Miami to launch the 'Evangelicals for Trump' coalition. 3 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

TAIWAN-ELECTION/FACTBOX (PIX) Key facts on Taiwan-China relations ahead of Taiwan elections

Taiwan goes to the polls next Saturday to elect a new president and parliament. China, which considers Taiwan merely a Chinese province and part of its territory, will be watching the outcome closely. 4 Jan

TAIWAN-ELECTION/PROFILES (PIX) Profiles of Taiwan's presidential candidates

Taiwan votes in presidential and parliamentary elections next Saturday, with three candidates standing for the position of president, including current leader Tsai Ing-wen who is up for re-election at the end of her first four-year term. 4 Jan

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY USA-POLLUTION/HOUSTON (PIX)

WIDER IMAGE - These Houston residents dream of moving to where the air is clear On the east side of Houston, the white plumes of the Texas oil and chemical refineries are a constant backdrop for residents of the Manchester neighborhood. Some residents say the air has a chemical-based smell that they find hard to describe but disappears once they drive a few miles away from the homes that stretch along the Houston Ship Channel, a waterway connecting the plants to the ocean. They claim that the pollution is taking a toll on their health, although the scientific evidence does not prove that.

3 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-FED/BARKIN Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Barkin speaks before bankers' group in Baltimore, Md.

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks on "Is a Recession Around the Corner?" before the Maryland Bankers Association First Friday Economic Outlook Forum, in Baltimore, Md. 3 Jan 11:05 ET / 16:05 GMT

USA-FED/MINUTES (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC) FOMC minutes

Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of December 10-11, 2019. 3 Jan 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

