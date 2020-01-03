BJP indulged in dirty politics to consolidate 'Hindutva
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday accused the BJP of indulging in "dirty" politics with an intent to consolidate "Hindutva votebank". The package of National Population Register, proposed countrywide NRC and the amended Citizenship Act has been brought by the saffron party to create a rift between Hindus and Muslims, leading to tension, an atmosphere of fear and violence to polarise the nation communally, he claimed.
"The BJP is deliberately indulging in communal polarisation and dirty votebank politics with the intention of Hindutva votebank consolidation," Yechury said. He was addressing a rally organised by the CPI(M) to protest against the new citizenship law.
"This is dangerous for both the present and the future of the country," the CPI(M) leader said..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Sitaram Yechury
- CPI(M)
- BJP
- Hindus
- Muslims
ALSO READ
Left leaders D Raja, Sitaram Yechury, Nilotpal Basu, Brinda Karat, others detained at Mandi House during anti-CAA protest: Officials.PTI DSP ASGASG TIRTIR
CPI(M) stages anti-CAA protest in Jammu, calls for immediate revocation of new law
'CPI(M),Cong carrying out misinformation campaign against CAA'
CPI(M) appeals to protesters to continue their agitation peacefully against new citizenship law
CM's who have opposed NRC should stop NPR process as well: CPI(M)