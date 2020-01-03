Left Menu
Development News Edition

Verbal spat between Babul Supriyo and Muslim student

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 18:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 18:38 IST
Verbal spat between Babul Supriyo and Muslim student

A verbal spat has erupted between union minister Babul Supriyo and a Muslim college student in which he has threatened on social media to pack off the youth to "his own country" for his post seeking to know the BJP MP's "education level". The student, Mustafizur Rahman said on Friday that he wanted nothing but an "unconditional apology" in public from the BJP leader.

The union minister returned the fire by accusing Rahman of being a "serial offender" the fire and saying that he "does not need to apologize to fools". Supriyo also said that his comments had nothing to do with the student's religion.

The matter came to light on December 26 when Supriyo shared a post on the social media advocating CAA and criticised the act of a female JU student, who tore up the first page of the contentious legislation at the annual convocation of the university while receiving her gold medal on December 24. The next day Rahman commented on Supriyo's Facebook post and questioned the educational qualifications of Supriyo and BJP state president Dilip Ghosh.

"Babul-da (dada) how educated are people like you can be gauged from the fact that your mentor (state president) Dilip Ghosh spots gold in cow milk," Rahman said in his comment on Supriyo's post. To this Supriyo retored "Mustafizur Rahaman let me first pack you off to your country, then will send the reply in post card". The comment triggered a wave of protests.

Rahman, who is a final year student of chemistry at a college at Ilambazar in Birbhum district, in a prompt rejoinder said, "I am in possession of enough proof about my identity as Indian and Bengali. You don't know how to respect Bengalis and still you are the MP of the state..... Are you drinking cow urine regularly?" The youth has received the support from a number of netizens and organisations like 'Jatiya Bangla Sammelan' after screenshots of the comments went viral on social media since December 27. He told PTI, "I had merely made a comment whether people like Babul Supriyo and Dilip Ghosh have the authority to make adverse comments about the individual decision of a gold medalist to protest against CAA at the annual convocation of an educational institution." Referring to the stinging remarks by the union minister against him, Rahman said "It was an outrageous comment by a minister who has taken the oath to protect the Constitution. He cannot discriminate 130 crore Indians on the basis of cast and religion.

"I was born and brought up here. I only demand an unequivocal public apology from him on social media and through statement - nothing less nothing more," he said. Reacting to the youth's demand for apology, Supriyo claimed that Rahman is a "serial offender" on social media.

"He (Rahman) could have told me whatever he wanted to. I had made the comment with a pinch of a salt. Those who are fools won't understand my comment. It has nothing to do with Hindus or Muslims. I don't need to apologize to fools," Supriyo said.

"Why did he(Rahman) bring in Dilip Ghosh in the conversation? Whoever makes abusive comment on my Facebook or Twitter page I just block that person. I have blocked Rahman too," he said. Ghosh had courted controversy in November 2019 for saying that Indian cow milk contains traces of gold and that is the reason the colour is yellow. He later sought to justify it by saying it was backed by conclusions of research taking place in foreign countries.

Jatiya Bangla Sammelan, which promotes the cause of the Bengali community, organised a protest rally at Jadavpur area of the city on Thursday in protest against Supriyo's comments and burnt an effigy of the Asansol MP. "We have undertaken a signature campaign in protest against the venomous comment of Babul Supriyo and will submit a letter with the signatures to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar very soon," Siddhabrata Das of the outfit told PTI on Friday.

"We will urge the governor to forward the letter to the Centre to let it know how pained and anguished the people of Bengal are over Babul Supriyo's comments," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Trump: Soleimani was plotting to kill "many more" Americans

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said that the top Iranian commander killed in a U.S. air strike, Qassem Soleimani, was planning to kill Americans.General Qassem Soleimani has killed or badly wounded thousands of Americans over an exte...

Haryana Assembly session on Jan 20

The Haryana Assembly will convene a three-day session on January 20 to ratify a Bill to extend reservation to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for another 10 years. A decision to this effect was ta...

NPR, CAA, NRC a package to create rift between Hindus,

Dubbing the new citizenship law, the proposed National Register of Citizens and NPR a package aimed at creating a rift between Hindus and Muslims, CPIM leader Sitaram Yechury on Friday accused the BJP of indulging in dirty politics to conso...

BJP wants NRC in future, but no draft now: Sudhanshu Trivedi

The BJP believes there should be a National Register of Citizens exercise in the country in the future but there was no draft of it at the moment, party national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said here on Friday. The NRC is an exercise ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020