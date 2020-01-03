If Mamata is against CAA, NRC then she should not oppose Left

West Bengal CPI(M) generalsecretary Suryakanta Mishra on Friday said if Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee was serious about her opposition to CAA andNRC then she should not oppose the January 8 general strikecalled by Left trade unions and parties

Mishra called upon the people of the state to make theJanuary 8 strike called by Left trade unions and partiesagainst the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), NationalPopulation Register (NPR) and proposed National Register ofCitizens (NRC) a "success"

Addressing the foundation day programme of partymouth-piece Ganashakti here, Mishra said: "if the CM makes anyattempt to break that strike, there will be resistance." He said "You (CM) have been vocal about youropposition to CAA and NRC. Are you serious? It will be provedon that day (January 8)." Mishra also said if Banerjee "has good intention, thenshe should call a special session of West Bengal assembly todiscuss NRC and CAA." The CPI(M) leader said the BJP was diverting attentionfrom basic economic issues by "bringing up Balakot, RamTemple, Article 370 and now CAA and NRC one after another aspart of their fascist agenda." PTI SUSRG RG

