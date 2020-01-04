Left Menu
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. SGT

Iran promised vengeance after a U.S. air strike in Baghdad on Friday killed Qassem Soleimani, Tehran’s most prominent military commander and the architect of its growing influence in the Middle East.

USA-IMMIGRATION-GUATEMALA/ U.S. deportations of Guatemalans doubled over past decade

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump stepped up deportations of Guatemalans in 2019, doubling the number of migrants sent back from the United States a decade earlier, migration data from the Central American country showed on Friday. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT/ U.S. Senate in stalemate over how to proceed with Trump impeachment trial

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate remained at a stalemate on Friday over how to proceed with the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, as the chamber’s leaders wrangled over whether White House aides will be called as witnesses and the top Democrat appealed to a handful of Republicans who could help break the impasse. USA-ELECTION-IRAN/

Democratic White House contenders condemn Trump's strike against Iranian commander, warn of war WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic presidential contenders on Friday condemned the air strike that killed prominent Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, saying President Donald Trump’s decision was reckless and could lead the United States to another war in the Middle East.

BUSINESS USA-ECONOMY-PMI/

U.S. factory sector in deepest slump in more than 10 years The U.S. manufacturing sector fell into its deepest slump in more than a decade in December as the U.S.-China trade war kept a lid on factory output, orders and employment, although the long-awaited Phase 1 deal between Washington and Beijing could limit further downside.

USA-AUTOS-SALES/ Discounts fuel U.S. pick-up truck sales in a slowing market

U.S. automakers on Friday reported another year of stable sales of pick-up trucks, as discounts during the crucial holiday season and lower interest rates on vehicle loans attracted buyers while demand for passenger cars retreated further. ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-BIEBER/ Justin Bieber kicks off 2020 comeback with new single

LONDON (Reuters) - Canadian pop star Justin Bieber released his first solo single in four years on Friday, kicking off a career comeback that will see him release a new album, go on tour and star in a documentary series this year. SPORTS

FOOTBALL-NFL-PLAYOFFS/ Brady, Brees headline wild card weekend clashes

Veteran quarterbacks Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Russell Wilson will headline the NFL’s wild card weekend, while young upstarts such as the Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen and Houston Texans’ Deshaun Watson look to make their mark in the post-season. TENNIS-ATPCUP/

Shapovalov downs Tsitsipas in next gen battle, Zverev wilts SYDNEY (Reuters) - Denis Shapovalov won the battle of the next generation against Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas to help Canada to an emphatic 3-0 victory in the inaugural ATP Cup men’s team event in Brisbane on Friday.

UPCOMING ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-MICHAEL JACKSON/ (PIX) 'Leaving Neverland' Jackson accusers can pursue sex abuse lawsuits - appeals court

Two men featured in a 2019 documentary alleging sexual abuse by Michael Jackson were given the go-ahead on Friday to pursue their claims against two of the late singer's companies. 3 Jan 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS TAIWAN-ELECTION/FACTBOX (PIX)

Key facts on Taiwan-China relations ahead of Taiwan elections Taiwan goes to the polls next Saturday to elect a new president and parliament. China, which considers Taiwan merely a Chinese province and part of its territory, will be watching the outcome closely.

Jan 4 TAIWAN-ELECTION/PROFILES (PIX)

Profiles of Taiwan's presidential candidates Taiwan votes in presidential and parliamentary elections next Saturday, with three candidates standing for the position of president, including current leader Tsai Ing-wen who is up for re-election at the end of her first four-year term.

Jan 4 SPAIN-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Spain's Parliament debates whether to confirm Sanchez as PM Spain's parliament meets to discuss whether to confirm Pedro Sanchez as prime minister of a minority government. The first confirmation vote, where Sanchez will need an absolute majority (at least 176 votes) to be elected, is expected on January 5. Failing that, the second vote, where confirmation requires only a simple majority, will take place on January 7. 4 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

BISSAU-ELECTION/ Losing Guinea-Bissau presidential candidate holds news conference

The losing candidate in Guinea-Bissau’s presidential run-off, Domingos Simoes Pereira, holds a news conference where he is expected to discuss a planned legal challenge to the results. Pereira, who leads the majority party in parliament, says ex-prime minster and former army general Umaro Cissoko Embalo's victory in the Dec. 29 poll was marred by fraud. 4 Jan 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

