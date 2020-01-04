Left Menu
Anti-CAA protests: Priyanka makes unscheduled visit to Muzaffarnagar

  Muzaffarnagar
  Updated: 04-01-2020 14:06 IST
  Created: 04-01-2020 14:03 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday made an unscheduled visit to this western Uttar Pradesh town to meet the families of those who bore the brunt of the recent violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act. The Congress general secretary visited the residences of some of those who were injured in the violence during the widespread protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

She also met Maulana Asad Raza Hussaini, who was allegedly beaten up by the police in its crackdown on violent anti-CAA protests. The Congress general secretary was accompanied by Imran Masood, a party leader from Saharanpur.

"I will stand with you in this hour of distress," she told one of the victims. Later she told media persons that people were beaten up mercilessly and even children and minors were not spared. A 22-year-old woman, who was seven-month pregnant, was also beaten up, she claimed.

Priyanka said that she has highlighted each and every "police excess" in a lengthy memorandum to Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel during her previous visit to the state. She visited Lucknow last week during which she met the kin of those who were injured or killed in the violence.

Earlier, she had gone to Bijnour and met the families of those killed in the violent clashes there. But she was not allowed to visit Meerut on December 24. Officials maintain that 19 people were killed in the state during the violent clashes.

